The Asus Vivobook laptop family sits in a weird space. Up until a few years ago these were lower-cost alternatives to the premium thin-and-light Asus Zenbook lineup. But Asus keeps adding premium features like OLED displays to select Vivobook models, and now the company has announced that it’s first Copilot+ PC will be the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED.

Asus says the laptop is a thin and light computer with a 15.6 inch, 2880 x 1620 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, long battery life, and enhanced AI features powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X1E-78-100 processor and features. The Vivobook S 15 OLED should be available for pre-order soon for $1300 and up.

The laptop, which measures less than 15mm (0.6 inches) thick and weighs 1.42 kg (3.1 pounds), has a 70 Wh batter that Asus says should deliver 18 hours of mixed-use battery life.

While it has Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon X Elite chip (with 12 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 3.4 GHz and a 3.8 TFLOPS integrated GPU), the chip has the same 45 TOPS NPU as all of the other processors in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X lineup. And that means that the Vivobook S 15 OLED should support all of the new Copilot+ features coming to Windows 11 including Recall, AI upscaling in Windows Photos, enhanced Windows Studio Effects for video calls, and Live Captions including support for real-time translations.

Under the hood the notebook features 16GB to 32GB of LPDDR5x-8488 memory and up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It also supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and features a set of ports that includes:

2 x USB4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

Other features include an aluminum chassis, a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, support for touchpad gestures that let you control volume, screen brightness, and media playback with gestures, a cooling system featuring two fans, two heat pipes, and two exhaust vents, and FHD webcam with IR support for face recognition.

Asus says there’s also support for adaptive screen dimming and adaptive locking, which locks the computer when you walk away and unlocks it when you return.

