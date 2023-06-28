Earlier this year Asus introduced the Asus BR1102 line of 11.6 inch notebooks with Intel Alder Lake-N processors. Now the company is expanding the family with two new models sporting bigger, higher-resolution displays and higher-performance processors.

The new Asus BR1402F is a convertible notebook with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and support for up to an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, while the Asus BR1402C is nearly identical in most respects, but it’s a clamshell-style notebook with a non-touch display and a hinge that only supports angles up to 180 degrees.

These are budget laptops designed for classroom use rather than high-performance machines. But Intel claims the Core i3-N305 processor with 8 Efficiency CPU cores offers performance that’s on par with what users would expect from a Core i3-branded processor. Lower-priced models may have Intel Processor N200 or N100 quad-core chips though.

Other features include support for up to 16GB of DDR4 memory (there’s a SODIMM slot for user-upgradeable memory), and 128GB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage (there’s an M.2 2280 slot, so this is also user upgradeable).

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The laptop has a 1080pm webcam with a privacy shutter, and convertible models have a 13MP world-facing camera as well.

All Asus BR1402 configurations feature a spill-resistant keyboard and a MIL-STD-810H tested body that should be resistant to bumps and drops from a short height, among other things. The Asus BR1402F also has a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass cover and support for an optional stylus that fits in a garage in the laptop’s body when you’re not using it. Asus says the pen supports Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 technology and features fast-charging support: a 15-second charge should let you use the pen for up to 45 minutes.

The notebook have 50 Wh batteries and come with a 45W USB Type-C power adapter. Wireless features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Since these laptops are designed for use in educational settings, they’re also designed with repairability in mind: Asus says they use modular components that allow schools (or others) to replace “key components – such as the keyboard, battery, thermal module, and I/O card… in minutes using simple tools.”

