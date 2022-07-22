Modern gaming handhelds range from Game Boy clones to full-fledged computers capable of running PC games. Asterisk is something different. It’s a tiny handheld with a 0.91 inch display, four buttons, and one game: a “falling-block puzzle game,” that’s basically Tetris.

The little game system is available from Tindie for $20.

Astrisk measures just 4cm (1.6 inches) wide and features a left, right, rotate, and drop buttons, which should be the only ones you need to play the Tetris clone that’s the only game installed on the device.

The falling blocks move across a 0.91 inch black and white OLED display, and the system is powered by an ATTiny85 microcontroller and the software was programmed using Arduino tools (the Arduino source code is available and you’ll find a download link on the Tindie store page).

While the Asterisk game system comes fully assembled, there’s one thing it’s missing: the battery is not included. But you should be able to pick one up pretty cheap, since it uses a standard, user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery.

via Tindie Blog