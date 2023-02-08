The new ASRock 4X4 BOX-7000/D5 line of computers are compact desktop systems with support for up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory, two Ethernet ports, and support for up four displays.

They’re also some of the first mini PCs to feature AMD Ryzen 7000U mobile processors, although the specific chips used in these little computers are just slight spec bumps over AMD’s previous-gen Ryzen 6000U chips.

ASRock will offer models with two processor options:

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U (8 cores, 12 threads, 2.7 GHz base / 4.75 GHz burst)

AMD Ryzen 5 7535U (6 cores, 12 threads, 2.9 GHz base / 4.55 GHz burst)

These chips are very similar to the Ryzen 7 6800U and Ryzen 5 6600U. All four chips feature Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics. The only difference is that the newer processors support slightly higher burst frequencies.

To be fair, these are still pretty impressive processors. They just won’t bring the same sort of performance boost that AMD is promising for its upcoming Ryzen 7×40 “Phoenix” processors (with Zen 4 CPUs and RDNA 3 graphics) or the higher-power Ryzen 7×45 “Dragon Range” chips (with Zen 4 CPUs and RDNA 2 graphics).

Perhaps more importantly, ASRock never offered any 4X4 BOX mini PCs with Ryzen 6000U chips. The company’s previous-gen AMD-powered models sported Ryzen 5000 processors.

Aside from the processor spec bump, the new ASRock 4X4 BOX-7000/D5 looks a lot like other models the company has released in recent years. The mini Pcs measure 110 x 117.5 x 1.9″ (4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″) and feature support for dual storage with room for an M.2 2280 SSD and a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K/60Hz)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a (4K/60Hz)

2 x USB4 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4a Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The computer supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, has fan for active cooling, and comes with a 90W power adapter.

