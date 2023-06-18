Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Earlier this year ASRock introduced a line of 4X4 BOX-7000 compact desktop computers powered by AMD Ryzen 7035 series chips based on Rembrandt-R architecture.

Now the company is giving customers another option for using those chips in a mini PC: you can buy one of the tiny motherboards and use them in your own computer. The ASROCK 4X4-7535U/D5 and ASROCK 4X4-7735U/D5 motherboards have most of the same basic features as the mini PCs built around them. They just don’t come with a case.

Both boards measure 104 x 102 x 36mm (4.1″ x 5″ x 1.4″) and feature two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of total DDR5-4800 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 solid state storage, and a connector for an optional SATA 3 hard drive or SSD.

And both feature 15 – 28 watt Rembrandt-R processors that combine Zen 3+ CPU cores with RDNA 2 integrated graphics. These chips are basically modest upgrades over their Ryzen 6000U series counterparts

The ASRock 4X4-7535U/D5 features a 6-core Ryzen 5 7535U chip with 6 RDNA 2 GPU compute units. It’s up for pre-order from Newegg for $480 and should begin shipping later this month.

Meanwhile the 4X4-7735U/D5 has an 8-core Ryzen 7 7735U chip with 12 GPU compute units. Newegg is taking pre-orders for $630.

Interestingly, those are the same prices Newegg charges for the complete 4X4 BOX units featuring the same Ryzen 5 7535U or Ryzen 7 7735U processors, so if you think you might want the case, it might make more sense to purchase one of those models and then remove the motherboard yourself if you decide you’d prefer to transplant it into another body.

The 4X4-7035 motherboards support up to four displays thanks to HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, and two USB4 Type-C ports. There’s an M.2 2230 slot for an optional wireless card, and two Ethernet jacks, one with support for 2.5 GbE connections and the other with support for Gigabit Ethernet.

Other ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, a COM port, and a DC power input with support for 12V to 19V power adapters.

While the motherboards ship with a processor, you’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system.

via Tom’s Hardware

