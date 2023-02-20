Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ASRock NUCS BOX-1300 is one of the first compact desktop computers powered by a 28-watt, 13th-gen Intel Core P-series processor based on Intel’s Raptor Lake architecture.

First announced during CES in January, the NUCS BOX-1300 is now available for purchase Newegg is selling a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-1340P processor for $550 and a Core i7-1360P model for $690.

Both versions of the little computer measure 110 x 117.6 x 38mm (4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.5″) and have two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 solid state storage.

Ports include:

1 x USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The system comes with a 19V/90W power supply and a wireless card featuring support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Intel’s Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P chips are both 12-core, 16-thread chips with four Performance cores and eight Efficiency cores. But the Core i7 chip has P-cores that can hit top speeds up to 5 GHz and E-cores that top out at 3.7 GHz, while the Core i5 processor’s CPU cores max out at 4.6 GHz and 3.4 GHz, respectively.

And while both processors feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the iGPU in the Core i7 chip has 96 execution units and a max frequency of 1.5 GHz compared with 80 execution units and 1.45 GHz for the Core i5 processor.

via /r/MiniPCs