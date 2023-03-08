ASRock’s new Jupiter 600 series computers are small desktop PCs that measure 179 x 178 x 34mm (7.05″ x 7″ x 1.34″). But unlike many compact PCs in this size range, the ASRock Jupiter H610 and Jupiter B660 feature an LGA1700 socket, which means they can use desktop-class Intel processors rather than laptop-class chips.

The PC maker says the little computer support chips with up to a 65 watt chips from Intel’s 12th-gen “Alder Lake” or 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” families.

For the most part the two Jupiter 600 series systems are pretty similar. Both support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to three storage devices (one M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, one M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 SSD, and one 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD). Both support Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth, and multiple displays. And both are actively cooled with fans to keep those desktop processors from overheating.

But in case the names weren’t a giveaway, one of these new computers features an Intel H610 chipset while the other has an Intel B660 chipset. In practical terms, there are a few differences in the ports and Ethernet controllers:

Jupiter H610 Jupiter B660 Processors 12th and 13th-gen Intel Core

35W or 65W

LGA1700 socket Chipset Intel H610 Intel B660 RAM Up to 64GB (total)

DDR4-3200

2 x SODIMM slots

non-ECC Storage 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3

1 x 2.5 SATA Display ports 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

1 x HDMI Audio Realtek ALC269

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x mic input

1 x 2W speaker LAN 1 x Gigabit RJ45 LAN

Giga PHY Intel I219V 1 x Gigabit RJ45 LAN

Realtek RTL8111FP Wireless Intel AC3168/AX210 Front I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio (combo)

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x power button 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio (combo)

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x power button Rear I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort

1 x RJ45

1 x COM port

1 x DC power input (90W/19V)

The systems have an internal volume of 1.1 liters and come with two detachable antennas and a VESA mount kit that you can use to connect the computers to a display, wall, or other surface.

