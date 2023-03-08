ASRock’s new Jupiter 600 series computers are small desktop PCs that measure 179 x 178 x 34mm (7.05″ x 7″ x 1.34″). But unlike many compact PCs in this size range, the ASRock Jupiter H610 and Jupiter B660 feature an LGA1700 socket, which means they can use desktop-class Intel processors rather than laptop-class chips.

The PC maker says the little computer support chips with up to a 65 watt chips from Intel’s 12th-gen “Alder Lake” or 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” families.

ASRock Jupiter B660

For the most part the two Jupiter 600 series systems are pretty similar. Both support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to three storage devices (one M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, one M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 SSD, and one 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD). Both support Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth, and multiple displays. And both are actively cooled with fans to keep those desktop processors from overheating.

But in case the names weren’t a giveaway, one of these new computers features an Intel H610 chipset while the other has an Intel B660 chipset. In practical terms, there are a few differences in the ports and Ethernet controllers:

Jupiter H610Jupiter B660
Processors12th and 13th-gen Intel Core
35W or 65W
LGA1700 socket
ChipsetIntel H610Intel B660
RAMUp to 64GB (total)
DDR4-3200
2 x SODIMM slots
non-ECC
Storage1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4
1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3
1 x 2.5 SATA
Display ports1 x DisplayPort 1.4
1 x DisplayPort 1.2
1 x HDMI
AudioRealtek ALC269
1 x 3.5mm combo audio
1 x mic input
1 x 2W speaker
LAN1 x Gigabit RJ45 LAN
Giga PHY Intel I219V		1 x Gigabit RJ45 LAN
Realtek RTL8111FP
WirelessIntel AC3168/AX210
Front I/O1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio (combo)
1 x 3.5mm mic input
1 x power button		1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio (combo)
1 x 3.5mm mic input
1 x power button
Rear I/O1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI
2 x DisplayPort
1 x RJ45
1 x COM port
1 x DC power input (90W/19V)

The systems have an internal volume of 1.1 liters and come with two detachable antennas and a VESA mount kit that you can use to connect the computers to a display, wall, or other surface.

press release

