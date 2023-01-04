Intel’s 13th-gen mobile processors may be designed for laptops, but they’re also a good fit for small desktop computers that may not have enough space to dissipate the heat generated by a desktop-class processor. And PC makers are already beginning to unveil some of the first mini PCs powered by 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” chips.

The ASROCK NUC-BOX 1300 and NUCS-BOX 1300 series systems are compact PCs with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core, 16-thread processor and up to 64GB of RAM.

For the most part the two systems are pretty similar, but the NUC-BOX features a taller 1.9 inch chassis and a glossy lid while the NUCS-BOX is a bit shorter at about 1.5 inches, and has a matte black lid.

Both systems have M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage, but the taller model also supports a 2.5 inch SATA 3 drive. There are also some differences in the port selection.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the NUC/S BOX-1300 series:

NUCS BOX-1300/D4 NUC BOX-1300/D4 NUC BOX-1300/D5 Dimensions 110 x 117.5 x 38mm

4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.5″ 110 x 117.5 x 47.9mm

4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″ Processor Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i5-1340P RAM Up to 64GB

2 x 260-pin SODIMM

DDR4-3200 Up to 64GB

2 x 262-pin SODIMM

DDR5-4800 Storage 1 x M.2 2242/2280 slot (PCIe Gen 4 x4) 1 x M.2 2242/2260/2280 (PCIe Gen 4 x4 slot)

1 x SATA 3.0 Ports (front) 1 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4a)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (DisplayPort 1.4a)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4a)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (DisplayPort 1.4a)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x USB4 (DisplayPort 2.1)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4a)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Ports (rear) 2 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x DC power input 1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x DC power input Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Realtek ALC233 Realtek ALC256

Each model has a plastic chassis with metal sheeting and the computers weigh around 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) or less. They can easily be mounted to a wall, desk, or display with a VESA mount.

The little computers all feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and enough video outputs to support up to four displays. And each comes with a 19V/90W power supply.

via CNX Software and ASROCK