Intel’s 13th-gen mobile processors may be designed for laptops, but they’re also a good fit for small desktop computers that may not have enough space to dissipate the heat generated by a desktop-class processor. And PC makers are already beginning to unveil some of the first mini PCs powered by 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” chips.
The ASROCK NUC-BOX 1300 and NUCS-BOX 1300 series systems are compact PCs with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core, 16-thread processor and up to 64GB of RAM.
For the most part the two systems are pretty similar, but the NUC-BOX features a taller 1.9 inch chassis and a glossy lid while the NUCS-BOX is a bit shorter at about 1.5 inches, and has a matte black lid.
Both systems have M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage, but the taller model also supports a 2.5 inch SATA 3 drive. There are also some differences in the port selection.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the NUC/S BOX-1300 series:
|NUCS BOX-1300/D4
|NUC BOX-1300/D4
|NUC BOX-1300/D5
|Dimensions
|110 x 117.5 x 38mm
4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.5″
|110 x 117.5 x 47.9mm
4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1360P
Intel Core i5-1340P
|RAM
|Up to 64GB
2 x 260-pin SODIMM
DDR4-3200
|Up to 64GB
2 x 262-pin SODIMM
DDR5-4800
|Storage
|1 x M.2 2242/2280 slot (PCIe Gen 4 x4)
|1 x M.2 2242/2260/2280 (PCIe Gen 4 x4 slot)
1 x SATA 3.0
|Ports (front)
|1 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4a)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (DisplayPort 1.4a)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|1 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4a)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (DisplayPort 1.4a)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|1 x USB4 (DisplayPort 2.1)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4a)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Ports (rear)
|2 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x DC power input
|1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x DisplayPort 1.4a
2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x DC power input
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Audio
|Realtek ALC233
|Realtek ALC256
Each model has a plastic chassis with metal sheeting and the computers weigh around 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) or less. They can easily be mounted to a wall, desk, or display with a VESA mount.
The little computers all feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and enough video outputs to support up to four displays. And each comes with a 19V/90W power supply.
via CNX Software and ASROCK