ASRock is updating its iBOX line of small, fanless desktop computers with six new models powered by 13th-gen Intel Core UE-series processors based on Intel’s Raptor Lake mobile architecture.

All of the new systems pair Intel’s latest processors into a passively cooled aluminum chassis that measures 172 x 109 x 50mm (6.8″ x 4.3″ x 2″) and which pack features like dual 2.5 GBE Ethernet ports and support for up to two storage devices.

The company offers models with Intel Core i3-1315UE, Core i5-1345UE or Core i7-1365UE processor options, and customers can choose from D4 or D5 configurations of each.

D4 models support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory thanks to two 260-pin SODIMM slots, while D5 configurations top out at 32GB of memory, but support faster DDR5-4800 memory that fits into the computer’s two 262-pin SODIMM slots.

Both models can support up to four displays thanks to two USB-C ports, and DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.0b connectors. But the D5 models supports DisplayPort 2.1 output over a Thunderbolt 4 port, while the D4 tops out at DisplayPort 1.4a functionality.

There are also some other small differences, but both models feature:

1 x M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 storage

1 x connector for a 2.5″ SATA 3 hard drive or SSD

1 x M.2 2230 slot for a PCIe x1 wireless card

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x RS-232 COM

ASRock hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the new iBOX-1300 series mini PCs yet.

via FanlessTech