Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

ASRock’s DeskMini line of computers are compact PCs that look more like traditional tower computers than 4×4 NUC-style systems. But at just 155 x 155 x 80mm (6.1″ x 6.1″ X 3.1″), the new ASRock DeskMini B760 has a volume of just 1.92 liters, which makes it pretty small compared with most desktops, but more versatile than many mini PCs thanks to an LGA1700 socket that lets you pick your own Intel processor.

The company says the DeskMini B760 supports up to 65-watt 12th or 13th-gen processors, which means you could theoretically configure the little computer with an Intel Core i9-13900 chip.

ASRock has been working on the DeskMini B760 for a while – it was first spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission website in December, 2022, along with several other new computers including a DeskMini X600 with support for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors.

Now ASRock has posted an official product page for the DeskMini B760 (but not the X600), giving us a better look at the specs for the company’s latest Intel-powered mini PC.

Under the hood, the system features two SODIMM slots for up to a total of 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and multiple storage options, including:

1 x M.2 PCIe Gen 5 x4 slot

1 x M.2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slot

2 x 2.5″ drive bays for hard drives or SSDs

There’s also an M.2 E-Key connector for an optional Intel AX210 or AC3168 wireless card, an aluminum heatsink, a fan for active cooling, and optional support for an RGB light strep that attaches to the case magnetically.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x VGA

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RJ45 (2.5 GbE Ethernet w/RTL8125BG controller)

1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x DC power input

The system is also small enough to support an optional VESA mount kit that lets you attach the PC to a wall or the back of a display.

ASRock hasn’t announced pricing for the DeskMini B760 yet, but the previous-gen DeskMini B660 currently sells for around $200.

via NotebookCheck and Hermitage Akihabara

