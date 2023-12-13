AMD’s new Ryzen 8040 “Hawk Point” chips are nearly identical to the previous-gen Ryzen 7040 series processors when it comes to CPU and graphics core counts and frequencies. But thanks to a next-gen neural processing unit (NPU), AMD says its new chips should deliver up to a 1.4X improvement in on-device AI tasks.
So it’s no surprise that one of the first companies to announce a PC powered by the new chips is playing up the AI capabilities. The new ASRock 4×4 BOX 8040 line of mini PCs and 4×4 motherboards will be available soon with Ryzen 7 8840U or Ryzen 5 8640U processor options.
All models feature AMD’s new chips with Zen 4 CPU cores, RDNA 3 graphics, and an NPU with up to 16 TOPS of performance (or up to 39 TOPS of total performance when leveraging the CPU, graphics, and NPU together on the highest-performance chips).
Other features include support for up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory, up to two PCIe Gen 4×4 SSDs (via one M.2 2280 slot and one M.2 2242 slot), support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, support for up to four 4K/60Hz displays.
It also has a range of ports that includes:
- 2 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4a Alt Mode)
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 2 x HDMI 1.4b
- 1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
The 4×4 BOX mini PCs measures 118 x 110 x 49mm (4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″) and have a fan for active cooling.
The motherboards have similar specs, but are designed for customers who want to bring their own case and other hardware and ship without a wireless card, although you can plug your own into the M.2 2230 connector on the board. The board measures 104 x 102 x 36mm (4.1″ x 4″ x 1.4″).