Simply NUC’s Porcoolpine line of mini PCs are basically what you get if you take the guts of an Intel NUC and stuff them into a fanless, ruggedized body for silent 24/7 operation. They’re bigger than a typical Intel NUC, but better positioned for use on a factory floor, in a retail setting, or in other locations where durability matters.
The first Porcoolpine systems launched about two years ago and featured 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors. Now Simply NUC has introduced a new Arena Canyon Porculpine powered by 13th-gen Intel Core processors. They’re up for pre-order for $779 and up.
The starting price will get you a model with an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 4GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 256GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. But you can also pay extra for systems with an Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processor.
You can also configure any model with up to 64GB of RAM or up to 16TB of total storage: there’s an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe storage and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD, and Simply NUC offers up to 8TB of storage for each.
Starting prices also don’t include a wireless card – you have to pay at least $35 more for that feature. And if you want Simply NUC to install Windows on the computer for you, then you’ll need to pay for a license. You can opt to have Ubuntu installed for free though.
All models features a set of ports that includes:
- 2 x HDMI 2.1
- 2 x Thunderbolt 4
- 1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet
- 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
There are also connectors for an optional antenna and a DC power input jack for a 19V/120W power supply. And there’s an expansion panel that can be used to add additional I/O including a second 2.5 GbE Ethernet port.
via FanlessTech and Simply NUC (Facebook, YouTube)