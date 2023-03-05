Apple is said to be preparing to launch a new iMac later this year, bringing a major spec bump to the company’s all-in-one desktop computers for the first time since 2021, when the company launched the first models powered by Apple processors.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new iMac is “at an advanced stage of development,” but it won’t go into mass production until June at the earliest, which means it will most likely ship in the second half of 2023.

Gurman says the new iMac has the same 24 inch display as the 2021 models and comes in the same color options including silver, pink, yellow, orange, purple, green, and blue.

The biggest change is that the new models are expected to bring a processor upgrade: the 2021 iMac features an Apple M1 octa-core processor with up to 8-core graphics, up to 16GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of storage.

Gurman says it’s likely that the 2023 model will be one of the first Macs to ship with an Apple M3 series processor, although that’s not a certainty – it’s also possible that the computers could have M2 series chips. I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple also offered the opportunity for customers to equip the all-in-one PCs with more than 16GB of memory since its newer chips support more memory than the original M1 processor.

That said, folks who really want a more powerful system may want to opt for Apple’s upcoming Mac Pro, which Gurman says is expected to launch this spring or summer. It will be the first Mac Pro featuring an Apple M series processor, and it’s expected to have an M2 Ultra chip with up to 24 CPU cores, up to 76 graphics cores, and support for up to 192 GB or memory (or possibly more).

A new MacBook Air with a 15 inch display and an updated 13 inch MacBook Air are also both said to be on the way, although Gurman can only guess whether these laptops will feature M2 or M3 series chips.

You can find more details (and rumors and speculation) about Apple’s roadmap for the coming months and years in the latest edition of Gurman’s Power On newsletter for Bloomberg.