Apple’s newest Mac chips arrive next week, and the company is doing something a little unusual by launching three new variants at once.

The new Apple M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are all 3nm chips based on the same architecture, but the Pro and Max chips bring more CPU and GPU cores and other enhancements to deliver higher performance. All three chips are available in the new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 laptops that are up for pre-order today and available starting November 7th, along with a new 24 inch iMac featuring an M3 processor (there are no Pro or Max variants of this all-in-one desktop).

Apple says its M3 series chips bring a number of performance improvements:

Performance cores are 15% faster an M2 chip, and 30% faster than an M1.

are 15% faster an M2 chip, and 30% faster than an M1. Efficiency cores are 30% faster than M2, and 50% faster than M1.

are 30% faster than M2, and 50% faster than M1. Neural Engine performance is 15% faster than M2 and 60% faster than M1.

performance is 15% faster than M2 and 60% faster than M1. The GPU now supports hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, dynamic caching, and efficiency improvements for up to 2.5X the rendering speed. There’s also support for AV1 video decoding.

According to Apple, an M3 series chip can offer “the same multithreaded performance as M1 using as little as half the power, and up to 35 percent more performance at peak power.”

The entry-level M3 chip relies primarily on architectural improvements to achieve this, as it has the same number of CPU and GPU cores as its M2 predecessor, and the same maximum amount of RAM. But the M3 Pro and Max have introduced some significant changes on those fronts.

Max CPU cores (P / E) Max GPU cores Max RAM M2 4P / 4 E 10 24GB M3 4P / 4E 10 24GB M2 Pro 8P / 4E 19 32GB M3 Pro 6P / 6E 18 36GB M2 Max 8P / 4E 38 96GB M3 Max 12P / 4E 40 128GB

The M3 Max is clearly a beast, but it’s also worth keeping in mind that not all models have the maximum amount of CPU and GPU cores or unified memory.

Want a MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip? Prices start at $3199 for a MacBook Pro 14 with a 14-core processor, 30-core GPU, and 36GB of RAM. You’ll have to pay considerably more if you want a 16-core chip with 40-core graphics and up to 128GB of RAM (a maxed out 14 inch model starts at $4699, while a MacBook Pro 16 with the 16-core CPU, 40-core graphics and 128GB of RAM will set you back $4999).

Another fun fact? Apple is phasing out the MacBook Pro 13. The cheapest new MacBook with an M3 chip is the MacBook Pro 14 with an 8-core M3 CPU, 10-core graphics, and 8GB of RAM for $1599. There is no 13 inch model available with the latest processor.

At this point, that makes the cheapest way to get your hands on a new M3 chip to buy a new iMac: Prices for the new 24 inch all-in-one computer start at $1299 for a model with an 8-core M3 CPU, 8-core graphics, and 8GB of RAM or $1499 for a version with a 10-core GPU.

