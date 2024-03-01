A few weeks after announcing a series of changes coming to iOS users in the European Union as a response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple has reversed course on one of the most controversial changes.

Apple had planned to stop users from installing Progressive Web Apps to the Home Screen starting with iOS 17.4, but now the company says it “will continue to offer the existing Home Screen web apps capability in the EU.”

In a brief update posted to the Apple Developer website, Apple says it decided to keep Home Screen web apps after having “received requests to continue to offer support.” It’s unclear who exactly issued those requests, or why Apple decided to listen.

Initially, Apple had claimed that it was eliminating this feature due to security and privacy concerns. One of the changes coming to iOS 17.4 for users in the European Union is the ability to install web browsers that don’t use the same WebKit rendering engine as Apple’s Safari web browser. That’s something Apple has resisted for years, but it’s mandated by the DMA.

Apple seems to still be suggesting that third-party browser engines pose security and privacy issues, because while browsers may be able to use alternate engines (like Chrome’s Blink or Firefox’s Gecko), Home Screen apps will “continue to be built directly on WebKit and its security architecture,” in order to “align with the security and privacy model for native apps on iOS.”

via MacRumors and 9to5Mac

