Apple is refreshing its iPad Pro line of premium tablets with new models powered by the same Apple M2 processors found in the company’s latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13 laptops.

The new 11 inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro with M2 chips are up for pre-order today with prices starting at $799 and $1099, respectively and they’ll be available in stores starting October 26, 2022.

Apple says the M2 processor brings up to an 15 percent boost in CPU performance compared to the Apple M1 chip, up to 35 percent faster graphics performance, and 40 percent faster AI performance. It also has 50 percent more unified memory bandwidth, with support for 100GB/s speeds.

The company says the new chip allows for new features including the ability to capture ProRes video using the new iPad Pro, and support for transcoding ProRes footage up to three times more quickly.

Other new features include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, an updated Apple Pencil hover experience (the pen can be detected when it’s up to 12mm away from the display), and support for more 5G networks around the world if you opt for a WiFi + cellular model.

The 11 inch iPad Pro is a 1.03 pound tablet with a 2388 x 1668 pixel mini LED display with up to 600 nits brightness and a 28.65 Wh battery.

Apple’s 12.9 inch iPad Pro weighs 1.5 pounds and has a 2732 x 2048 pixel mini LED display with up to 600 nits SDR max brightness and up to 1000 nits max XDR brightness thanks to a 2D backlighting system with 2596 full-array local dimming zones. This model has a 40.88 Wh battery.

Both tablets feature USB4/Thunderbolt 3 ports, four speakers, five microphones, and a camera system that includes a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with a Face ID system for secure logins.

Entry-level configurations ship with just 128GB of storage, but you can pay extra for a model with up to 2TB of storage. You’ll have to tack on an extra $200 to the price tag if you want cellular connectivity. And accessories are all sold separately, with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil selling for $129, Magic Keyboards selling for $299 and up, and Smart Folio Keyboards starting at $179.

press release