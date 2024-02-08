Apple’s iTunes hasn’t been a thing on Mac computers for years, but iTunes for Windows is still a thing. But Apple would clearly rather have you use its other apps for most of the functions that used to be exclusive to iTunes.

Last year Apple released Apple Music, TV, and Devices apps to the Microsoft Store. And now Apple says that if you’ve installed Apple Music or Apple TV on a Windows PC, you’ll no longer be able to access music, TV shows, or movies in iTunes.

Apple Music is Apple’s streaming music service, but the PC app also lets you play local music files saved to your device. The Apple TV app for PC works much the same way – you can use it for streaming, but it also lets you access videos purchased from iTunes. And the Apple Devices app lets you sync data between a PC and an iPhone or iPad and manage your devices.

But Apple isn’t quite going all-in on those PC apps yet. If you haven’t installed Apple Music or Apple TV on a Windows computer, then you can still use iTunes for music and videos… for now, at least.

And Apple says iTunes “remains the home for your audiobooks and free podcasts,” suggesting that the company isn’t moving those to the Apple Music app just yet.

So if you prefer a single app for all your media needs, iTunes will still do the trick for the foreseeable future. But Apple hasn’t invested as heavily in developing iTunes in recent years as it has its other apps. So the company is kind of asking Windows users to install four apps instead of one if you plan to use Apple services for music, video, device management, and podcasts or audiobooks.

Or, if you don’t pay for Apple’s subscription services or have a lot of content purchased from iTunes in your media library, you could always just use a different media management app. It’s not like there’s a shortage of them… and even if you have an iPhone, the ability to sync a mobile device to a PC isn’t nearly as important these days as it was in the early days of the smartphone era.

via Hacker News

