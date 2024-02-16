Big changes are coming to the way iPhones work in the European Union this year. In response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple says that starting with iOS 17.4, the iPhone operating system will support third-party app stores and browser engines, among other things… even if the company bends over backward to discourage developers from actually doing any of those things.

But one other change Apple is making? It’s killing support for installing progressive web apps (PWAs) so that they appear on the home screen like any other app.

Apple says this is another change it’s making in response to the DMA.

To be clear: the new EU rules do not prohibit smartphone operating system developers from allowing users to install progressive web apps. But up until recently any third-party web browser for iPhones and iPads had to use the same WebKit browser engine as Apple’s Safari app. The DMA requires Apple to allow browsers like Firefox or Chrome to use different engines, like Blink or Gecko.

Apple says when the WebKit browser engine that’s integrated into iOS was the only option, the company could exert strict security and privacy controls over web apps whether they were run in a browser or installed as PWAs that showed up on the Home Screen and worked more like native iOS apps.

The company says it cannot offer the same “isolation of storage and enforcement of system prompts to access privacy impacting capabilities on a per-site basis” for PWAs installed using non-WebKit browsers. But since Apple effectively has to treat all browser engines equally in the EU, the company’s solution is to just turn off the ability to install PWAs as Home Screen apps for all browsers.

Keep in mind that users in the EU will still be able to save a bookmark to website and web apps to their Home Screens. But instead of launching as a standalone app, offering integration with the operating system’s notification system and other features, and working even when your phone is offline, these bookmarks will just open a website in your default web browser.

Critics aren’t particularly pleased with Apple’s move. The Open Web Advocacy says if Apple was serious about the security implications, it could have spent the last 15 years working “to facilitate true browser competition worldwide” or the last two years since the DMA’s final text was released to “share functionality if historically self-preferenced to Safari with other browsers” so that the makers of browsers like Firefox and Chrome could allow users to install PWAs to the Home Screen with the same security and privacy features as Safari.

Meanwhile users outside of the EU will be able to continue using Home Screen PWAs… but won’t have the option to install third-party browser engines or app stores. One change that is global is support for game streaming: Apple will finally allow services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna to work on iOS devices.

via Engadget and 9to5Mac

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.