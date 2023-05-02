Up until recently, when Apple wanted to roll out security updates for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, the company had to push a major operating system patch to users. But last year the company introduced a new Rapid Security Response system with the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Venture.

Now Apple has rolled out its first Rapid Security Responses. The process was a bit on the bumpy side at first, but the update should now be available for most devices running the latest version of Apple’s operating systems.

Since these aren’t full-scale operating system update, they’re relatively small packages that won’t take long to download and install. The iOS update, for example, is just over 85MB.

Users have reported that they did need to reboot their devices in order to install this Rapid Security Response update, but Apple says that not all updates will require a reboot.

According to Apple’s support page, once installed, you should see a letter after the OS version number in your System Settings. For example, a Mac with the latest security patch applied will be running macOS 13.3.1 (a) rather than just macOS 13.3.1.

via Ars Technica