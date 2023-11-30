Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The AOOSTAR T-Box is a computer that’s small enough to hold in the palm of your hand. But this tiny desktop computer is a versatile little PC that has three HDMI ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

In other words, you can use it as a digital signage or media center that can drive up to three displays, a networking device, or a general-purpose computer… as long as your needs aren’t too demanding. It’s powered by an Intel N100 processor, which is a 6-watt quad-core chip based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture.

The good news is that this is a chip designed for small, cheap laptops and mini PCs, and the T-Box definitely fits the bill. Not only is it small and low power, but it’s cheap.

At time of publication, you can pick up a model with 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 RAM and 256GB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid state storage from Amazon for $149 when you clip the on-page coupon.

The system features a heat sink with copper tube as well as a fan for active cooling. Memory is attached to the motherboard and therefore not user upgradeable, but the SSD is a user-replaceable M.2 2242 SSD.

Wireless capabilities are rather disappointingly capped at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, but at this price it’s kind of hard to complain.

One other thing to keep in mind is that it’s a little unclear exactly what size this thing is. The Amazon product page shows three different measurements:

89 x 89 x 45mm

87 x 87 x 40mm

84 x 80 x 45mm

Even the largest of those measurements would make this computer pretty small for a desktop though, at just about 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 1.8″. It’s not the smallest mini PC with an Alder Lake-N chip to date, but it’s still smaller than most.

