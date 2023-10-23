Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The AOOSTAR R1 is a small and affordable desktop computer with a 6-watt Intel N100 quad-core processor.

But we’ve seen a lot of those in recent months. This model has a few things that make it stand out, including room for up to two 3.5 inch hard drives and two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, making this little computer a practical solution for folks looking to build their own network-attached-storage (NAS) device or media server, among other things. First teased earlier this month, the AOOSTAR R1 is now available from the AOOSTAR website for $319, and it should be available from Amazon soon as well.

The $319 price tag gets you a model with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, but you should also be able to bring your own memory and storage. The system has two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage and two SODIMM slots for memory.

You can also remove the top cover to access the computer’s two 3.5 inch drive bays, which make it easy to add up to two high-capacity hard drives or SSDs.

Other features include dual fans for cooling, support for up to three 4K displays, courtesy of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two USB 3.x ports as well as two USB 2.0 ports and a microSD card reader.

The dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports have Intel I226-V controllers, and the system also supports WiFi 6.

According to the Amazon product page, the AOOSTAR R1 will launch October 26th, but it will take 7-15 days for the computer to ship from China. Faster shipping should be available starting in mid-November or early December, after the computer reaches US warehouses.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this design: last year Chinese companies including Topton began selling a similar system called the NAS N1, and earlier this year we saw companies including Topton and AOOSTAR introduce a higher-performance model called the NAS N1 Pro. But all of those models were powered by AMD processors (with early models featuring AMD Athlon Silver 3050e or Athlon 300U chips, and newer models available with Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processor options).

The new AOOSTAR R1 is the first I’ve seen to feature an Intel Alder Lake-N processor. These chips, which feature 12th-gen Intel Efficiency cores, but no Intel Performance cores, are designed to be low-cost, energy-efficient processors that offer significantly better performance than previous-gen Intel Celeron and Pentium chips based on Intel Atom architecture.

That said, I can’t help but wonder if there’s enough of a price difference between an AOOSTAR R1 with an Intel N100 and an AOOSTAR R7 with a Ryzen 7 5700U processor to maker the new Alder Lake-N model attractive.

According to the AOOSTAR website, models of each with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage have list prices of $349 and $459, respectively, but they’re currently on sale for $319 and $419. And I can’t help but think that you get a heck of a lot more bang for the buck from the AMD Ryzen model.

I suppose some folks might not need the extra performance though, and would be happier with a model that uses a little less electricity, especially in a computer that’s likely to run 24/7.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.