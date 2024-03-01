Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Mini PC maker AOOSTAR has begun taking pre-orders in China for a new computer that supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor configured to run at up to 75 watts, up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and up to two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

But what really makes the AOOSTAR GEM12 Pro mini PC stand out are some of its other features, including optional support for a small status screen on top of the case, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, a fingerprint sensor, and an OCuLink port for 63 Gbps high-speed connections to accessories like external graphics docks.

Prices in China start at about $360 for a barebones Ryzen 7 8845HS model with no screen or $375 for a version with a status display, but customers can also pay a little more for models with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage or 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Both the memory and storage are user-replaceable though, if you’d prefer to bring your own.

AOOSTAR also offers models with previous-gen Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 9 6900HX processors.

The GEM12’s ports include:

1 x OCuLink

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet (Intel i226-V)

1 x 3.5mm audio

There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The computer has an aluminum body that measures 130 x 130 x 60mm (5.1″ x 5.1″ x 2.4″) and weighs 660 grams (1.5 pounds). It comes with a 19V/6.32A (120W) USB Type-C power adapter.

There’s no word on when this little computer will be available outside of China, but AOOSTAR does have an Amazon Store, which it uses to sell many of its computers to customers in the US and other markets.

via NotebookCheck and ITHome

