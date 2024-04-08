Most of the handheld gaming PCs launched over the past few years have been powered by AMD’s Ryzen processors. But with Intel’s new Meteor Lake chips for mobile devices promising big gains in graphics performance, we’re starting to see companies opt for Intel chips in select models.

Earlier this year the MSI Claw became the first Meteor Lake-powered handheld to hit the streets. And now Chinese handheld maker AOKZOE is preparing to launch the AOKZOE A2 Ultra with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc integrated graphics… for better or worse.

AOKZOE plans to officially launch its next handheld gaming PC in China on April 14, but the company has already released a short promotional video that confirms it’ll have a familiar looking design with a screen sandwiched between a set of controllers that includes action buttons, a D-Pad, and dual analog sticks with RGB backlighting and hall sensors. There are also shoulder buttons with hall triggers.

The company launched an AOKZOE A2 handheld with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and a similar design late last year. Prices for that model started at $699 during crowdfunding for a configuration with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It currently sells for around $779 and up.

There’s no word on how much the new model will cost, but given that it’s branded as an “Ultra” model, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s more expensive than the original. And that could make it a tough sell.

AOKZOE correctly notes that Intel’s new Core Ultra processors have upgraded integrated GPUs that offer up to twice the gaming performance of the company’s previous-gen mobile chips. But that still might not be good enough to compete with AMD’s latest mobile processors.

The MSI Claw is the first handheld to ship with an Intel Meteor Lake processor, and real-world reviews of the Claw have been pretty underwhelming. That handheld has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor with Intel Arc graphics featuring 8 Intel Xe GPU cores. But reviewers have noted that the MSI Claw delivers lower frame rates while gaming than most recent handhelds with AMD processors. And it also consumes more power, which means that you get less gaming performance and less battery life.

It’s possible that the situation could improve over time as Intel delivers driver updates. But at the moment it seems like most gamers would probably be better off with a handheld featuring an AMD Ryzen 7040U processor… or even a Steam Deck, which uses previous-gen AMD CPU and graphics architecture, but still has a reputation for handling many games quite well.

That said, the MSI Claw would probably be more attractive if it was priced more competitively – right now with a $699 starting price, there’s little reason to buy the Claw over an AMD-powered handheld like the similarly-priced Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go.

I guess we’ll find out of AOKZOE knows something that MSI doesn’t when the company officially launches the A2 Ultra in China next week and/or brings the handheld to global markets some time after that.

via ITHome and AOKZOE Handheld (Weibo)

