The AOKZOE A2 handheld gaming PC features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, hall-effect joysticks and shoulder triggers, and RGB backlighting beneath the game controllers.

While AOKZOE has been promoting the handheld since June as a Ryzen 7 7840U-powered system, now that it’s up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, it turns out there are actually two processor options. Early Bird pricing starts at $699 for models with that processor, but you can also pick up a Ryzen 7 6800U version for $599. Both are expected to begin shipping to backers in February, 2024.

The cheaper model has the same processor as the AOKZOE A1, which launched last summer, but like all versions of the AOKZOE A2, it has an updated design and a smaller display.

While the Ryzen 7 6800U processor is a pretty good chip, with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and 12 RDNA 2 GPU compute units, the Ryzen 7 7840U is a much better option for handheld gaming, thanks to its 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and 12 RDNA 2 GPU CUs.

All models of the AOKZOE A2 have at least 32GB of LPDDR5-7500 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage, although some configurations have much more. Here’s the Early Bird pricing:

Configuration Early Bird Price Retail price Ryzen 6800 / 32GB / 512GB $599 $899 Ryzen 7 7840U / 32GB / 512GB $699 $959 Ryzen 7 7840U / 32GB / 1TB $759 $1,059 Ryzen 7 7840U / 32GB / 2TB $839 $1,159 Ryzen 7 7840U / 32GB / 4TB $1,199 $1,599

AOKZOE is also offering optional accessories including a carrying case that’s going for $19 during crowdfunding and a tempered glass screen protector selling for $9.

The AOZKOE A2 is entering an increasingly crowded market, where it will compete with devices like Valve’s Steam Deck (which has a slower processor, but excellent software and game support) and the Asus ROG Ally (which is very competitively priced).

One way devices like the AOKZOE A2 can stand out is by offering more of everything, which helps explain why even the entry-level models have 32GB of memory, which is twice as much as you get from the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. Whether that’s a useful improvement though, is another matter. Most current games don’t really need more than 16GB to run well.

But while the Early Bird crowdfunding prices look pretty competitive, I can’t help but think that the expected retail prices are too high to make this handheld look like an option that will be attractive after the Indiegogo campaign ends… unless AOKZOE decides to give the A2 a price cut right away.

The A2’s other features include two USB4 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, a 48 Wh battery, and a 65W USB-C charger. It has a fan for active cooling, stereo speakers, and motion sensors.

