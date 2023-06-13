The upcoming AOKZOE A2 is a handheld gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor… just like the AOKZOE A1 Pro that the company launched with a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year.

But while the A1 Pro has an 8 inch display, the AOKZOE A2 is a more compact device with a 7 inch IPS LCD display. AOKZOE says it will go up for pre-order soon through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

While detailed specs aren’t available yet, the preview page for that campaign tells us to expect shoulder trigger buttons with hall sensors and joysticks with RGB lighting.

It’s also expected to have a 48 Wh battery, ship with a 65W GaN USB-C power adapter, and come in several color options, including white and a yellow-green color the company is calling Evergreen. The crowdfunding preview page says the A2 will have a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, but I’ve also seen reports indicating that entry-level models may have 1280 x 800 pixel screens.

The AOKZOE A2 also has a design that looks awfully similar to ONEXFLY handheld gaming PC, which One Netbook unveiled last year, but never actually released. AOKZOE is either a subsidiary of One Netbook or a close partner, depending on what you read, but there’s clearly a relationship between the two companies.

AOKZOE hasn’t announced pricing for the A2 handheld yet, but prices fore the A1 Pro started at $799 for Super Early Bird backers, so I’d expect the A2 to have a similar (or possibly lower) price.

