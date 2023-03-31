Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The AOKZOE A1 is a handheld gaming PC with an 8 inch FHD+ display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, and at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. First introduced last summer, it’s now available for $859 and up following last year’s Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.

Now the company behind the handheld has begun teasing two new models: an AOKZOE A1 Pro with a newer AMD Ryzen 7 7000 series processor, and an AOKZOE A2 with a new design and a smaller 7 inch display.

And… honestly that’s about all the company has stated publicly so far. We don’t know which AMD 7000 chip the new handhelds will use, so it’s unclear whether to expect the modest performance boost that would come from a move to a Ryzen 7035 series “Rembrandt-R chip with the same architecture as the Ryzen 7 6800U (Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics) or the bigger boost that would come from a move to Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” chips (with Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics).

But AOKZOE has posted a few videos for the A1 Pro including a teaser that shows a physical design that’s nearly identical to that of last year’s A1 and a game play video showing Elden Ring on the A1 Pro.

The new handheld is expected to keep some of the key features of the original A1, including an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, USB4 and USB 3.0 ports, game controllers with hall sensor joysticks and analog triggers, RGB lighting effects, and support for up to a 65Wh battery and 100W fast charging.

The upcoming AOKZOE A2 is expected to have similar controllers, but a more compact footprint thanks to a 7 inch screen.

AOKZOE appears to be closely related to One Netbook, the maker of the ONEXPLAYER line of handheld gaming PCs, but AOKZOE products tend to be a little cheaper than ONEXPLAYER handhelds.

The company is currently asking for volunteers interested in helping to test the AOKZOE A1 Pro before release to sign up to express interest in joining a test program.

via @Aokzoe_official (1)(2), PC Watch, and Tudo Celular