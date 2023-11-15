Chinese electronics company AOC is probably best known in North America for it monitors and other PC accessories. But the company also sells a line of mini PCs in China, and recently AOC added a model called the AOC MOSS M7 which combines an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.
It’s available from JD.com for 3799 CNY (about $525).
There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy one of these little computers outside of China, but a handful of companies to sell some other AOC mini PCs to international customers through AliExpress. For example, you can pick up a MOSS M3 mini PC with an Intel N95 processor for $148.
As for the Moss M7, it has an interesting design with rounded edges that makes the little computer look a bit more like a game console or appliance than a PC. Measuring just 145 x 115 x 42mm (5.7″ x 4.5″ x 1.7″), it wouldn’t look out of place next to your TV, where you could use it as a media center or a light gaming PC: it may not have discrete graphics, but it has Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units, giving it graphics chops similar to what you’d get from some of the most powerful current-gen handheld gaming PCs.
Memory should be user replaceable, thanks to two SODIMM slots for DDR5 RAM, and the computer has a set of ports that includes:
- 2 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x RJ45 LAN
- 1 x USB Type-C
- 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type0-A
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x DC power input
The computer features a fan for active cooling, comes with a 68W power adapter, and supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
The USB-C port should support video output as well as data, but I can’t find any information about whether it’s a USB4 port with support for 40 Gbps speeds, so it’s unclear if it can be used for an external graphics dock or other accessories that need a higher speed connection.
