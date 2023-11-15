Chinese electronics company AOC is probably best known in North America for it monitors and other PC accessories. But the company also sells a line of mini PCs in China, and recently AOC added a model called the AOC MOSS M7 which combines an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

It’s available from JD.com for 3799 CNY (about $525).



There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy one of these little computers outside of China, but a handful of companies to sell some other AOC mini PCs to international customers through AliExpress. For example, you can pick up a MOSS M3 mini PC with an Intel N95 processor for $148.

As for the Moss M7, it has an interesting design with rounded edges that makes the little computer look a bit more like a game console or appliance than a PC. Measuring just 145 x 115 x 42mm (5.7″ x 4.5″ x 1.7″), it wouldn’t look out of place next to your TV, where you could use it as a media center or a light gaming PC: it may not have discrete graphics, but it has Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units, giving it graphics chops similar to what you’d get from some of the most powerful current-gen handheld gaming PCs.

Memory should be user replaceable, thanks to two SODIMM slots for DDR5 RAM, and the computer has a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x RJ45 LAN

1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type0-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The computer features a fan for active cooling, comes with a 68W power adapter, and supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The USB-C port should support video output as well as data, but I can’t find any information about whether it’s a USB4 port with support for 40 Gbps speeds, so it’s unclear if it can be used for an external graphics dock or other accessories that need a higher speed connection.

via ITHome

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.