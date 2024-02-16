The first developer preview of Android 15 is now available, giving us a first very early look at what to expect from the next major version of Android, which won’t officially launch until much later this year (probably in the fall).

Android 15 Developer Preview 1 can be installed in an emulator or on a Google Pixel 6 or later device, and it’s aimed at developers who want to ensure their apps are compatible with the next version of Android. So what’s new in this release?

Since this initial release is made for developers, Google mostly highlights features that will matter to folks who are building or updating apps in its release announcement. So we know that, among other things, Android 15 will allow developers to create apps that take advantage of these features:

Partial Screen Sharing : Android 15 will let screen recording or sharing apps allow users to show just the app window without recording the entire device screen. This means you can leave out the status bar and navigation buttons, for example.

: Android 15 will let screen recording or sharing apps allow users to show just the app window without recording the entire device screen. This means you can leave out the status bar and navigation buttons, for example. File Integrity : New APIs use the Linux kernel’s fs-verity feature to protect files with custom cryptographic signatures to ensure they haven’t been tampered with.

: New APIs use the Linux kernel’s fs-verity feature to protect files with custom cryptographic signatures to ensure they haven’t been tampered with. In-app Camera Controls: There are new extensions that let developers boost camera preview brightness in low-light settings, and offer finer controls over the brightness of the LED flash.

Google’s announcement also mentions performance and efficiency improvements, support for virtual MIDI applications, and updates to Google’s Privacy Sandbox on Android and Health Connect by Android.

What Google hasn’t really focused on are changes that won’t be as important to developers. But fortunately Android observers like Mishaal Rahman and the folks at 9to5Google have begun digging into the developer preview to uncover some other changes, including:

Notification Cooldown : This optional setting can “gradually lower the notification volume when you get many successive notifications from the same app.”

: This optional setting can “gradually lower the notification volume when you get many successive notifications from the same app.” Keyboard vibration: There’s an option to toggle keyboard vibration on or off if you’d prefer to disable haptics.

Expect more changes to be uncovered in the coming days… and more changes to be added to future builds of Android 15. Google plans to release another developer preview next month, a handful of beta releases in the coming months, and then several more “platform stability” builds over the summer before the first stable release Android 15 is ready to go this fall.

via Android Developers Blog

