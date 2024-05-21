One way to get better battery life from a mobile gadget is to stuff a bigger battery in it. But sometimes software updates can improve the battery life of existing devices without the need to replace your hardware.

Case in point: Google says that Android 15 will improve standby battery life on some devices by up to three hours. While that’s not quite as exciting as improving battery life while you’re actively using your phone, it could still mean you’ll be able to go a little longer between charges.

Google announced battery life improvements coming to Wear OS during last week’s Google I/O developer conference. Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman asked a pair of Google executives for more details.

In a nutshell, Rahman reports that Google has basically cut the amount of time it takes for smartwatches to put the main application processor to sleep by 50%, resulting in a pretty significant reduction in power consumption.

The update will roll out to all devices running Android 15, including smartphones tablets, and eventually watches… although it’s interesting to note that Google first mentioned the battery life improvements in relation to Wear OS, because the next major update (Wear OS 5.0) is still based on Android 14. That means we’ll likely see longer standby time come to smartphones before it eventually makes its way to watches with Wear OS 6.0.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.