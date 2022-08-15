Following months of developer previews and beta testing, Android 13 has arrived. Google has added the code for the latest version of its mobile operating system to the Android Open Source Project, and the company is rolling out Android 13 updates for supported Pixel phones. Factory images and OTA images are also available.

Among other things, the update brings many small user interface tweaks, additional controls over which apps can send notifications, support for setting default languages on a per-app basis, and the ability to stream messaging apps to a Chromebook.

While many of the changes are aimed at developers, allowing them to create apps that take advantage of new (or different) features, Mishaal Rahman has compiled a list of 60 user-facing features inlucded in Android 13. If you’re a more visual-oriented learner, 9to5Google also put together a 23 minute video showing off major new features, which you can see below.

A few highlights include:

  • Updated media player and media controls user interface
  • QR code scanner shortcut in Quick Settings
  • Bigger gesture navigation bar at hte bottom of the screne
  • Optional support for themed icons, which extends the dynamic theme engine by using colors from your wallpaper in homescreen app icons
  • Copying something to your clipboard will bring up an overlay at the bottom of your screen to show what you copied (you can also tap to preview or edit) / Android 13 will also auto-clear content from your Clipboard after an hour
  • Support for Bluetooth LE audio
  • View 7 days worth of activity in the privacy dashboard, up from 24-hours in Android 12
  • Flashlight brightness can be controlled thanks to a new API, but it’s up dot phone makers to implement it
  • Photo Picker that lets you grant an app temporary read-only access to certain images on your device
  • Better tablet support with features like drag and drop an app into split-screen view using the taskbar

You can find more details about Android 13 at android.com/android-13.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.