Android (Go Edition) is a stripped-down version of Google’s mobile operating system that’s designed to run on low-cost phones with limited memory and storage. But Google has announced that the latest version is designed to bring more of the features you’d expect from an Android phone… including quicker software updates.

Google says Android 13 (Go Edition) supports Google Play System Updates, which allows Google to deliver some security fixes and feature updates without waiting for the next major Android release (and without support from your phone maker or wireless carrier).

Android 13 (Go Edition) supports Material You dynamic themes

Other changes in Android 13 (Go Edition) include:

  • Support for the Google Discover view with personalized content when you swipe the home screen/launcher
  • Material You theming that allows you to create custom themes based on colors in your wallpaper image
  • Key Android 13 features including notification permissions and per-app language preferences

Google says new devices with Android 13 (Go Edition) pre-installed will begin to hit the streets in 2023.

