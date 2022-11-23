The Anbernic RG5050 is a handheld game system featuring a 4.95 inch OLED display, a Unisoc T618 octa-core processor with Mali-G52 graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and Android 12 software.

It’s the latest in Anbernic’s growing family of handheld gaming devices, and it’s up for pre-order now for $148. The price will rise by $10 on November 29th when shipping begins.

Some of the new model’s specs look familiar – the display and controllers are very similar to those for the slightly cheaper Anbernic RG503, which launched earlier this year.

But the RG505 has a slightly boxier design, a faster processor, and ships with Android (with a gaming-focused user interface) rather than Anbernic’s Linux-based software.

That means it should be able to handle native Android games, streaming from cloud gaming platforms including NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna, and classic console games thanks to emulation. Anbernic says the RG505 should be able to handle emulation of consoles up to the Nintendo Wii or PlayStation 2.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Anbernic RG505:

Anbernic RG505 specs
Display4.95 inches
960 x 544 pixels
OLED
Touchscreen
ProcessorUnisoc Tiger T618
2 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G52 GPU @ 850 MHz
RAM4GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB (eMMC 5.1)
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
Ports1 x USB-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
AudioStereo speakers (bottom-facing)
3.5mm audio jack
Battery5,000 mAh
OSAndroid 12
ControllersHall joysticks
D-Pad
Action buttons
Shoulder buttons
6-axis gyroscope
ColorsGray, turquoise, or yellow
Dimensions189 x 87 x 18mm
Weight286 grams
Price$158 (MSRP)
$148 (pre-order)

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Anbernic RG505 ships with Android, it does not come with the Google Play Store pre-installed. So you may want to sideload apps, games, and emulators, although you may be able to simplify the process with the use of a third-party Play Store alternative like the Aurora Store.

Wondering how the Anbernic RG505 stacks up against the similarly-priced, similarly-sized, and similarly-specced Retroid Pocket 3+ handheld? Obscure Handhelds has a handy comparison… but in a nutshell, the Retroid model has HDMI output, Android 11, and a higher-resolution IPS display (although higher resolution might not necessarily be a good thing).

Meanwhile, to get a better sense of what the RG505 can do, you might want to check out the in-depth review from RetroGamesCorps.

