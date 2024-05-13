The new Anbernic RG35XXSP is a handheld game console with an Allwinner H700 processor, a Linux-based operating system, 1GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of storage as well as two microSD card readers.

In other words, it’s a cheap device that should have enough horsepower for emulation of game consoles up through the PlayStation 1, but not much beyond. But the most unusual thing about the RG35XXSP is its design: it looks like a Game Boy Advance SP with a few extra bells and whistles.

Like Game Boy’s classic handheld, the RG35XXSP has a clamshell design with a screen on top, controllers on bottom, and a hinge that lets you close the system like a tiny laptop, protecting the screen if you slide the console into your pocket.

But while the Game Boy Advance SP had a 2.9 inch, 240 x 160 pixel TFT LCD display, the Anbernic handheld has a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel IPS LCD screen.

While the RG35XXSP also appears to be a bit thicker than the Game Boy SP, it should be a much more versatile device with support for emulating a number of classic consoles. It also has a few additional buttons (but lacks analog sticks).

It’s powered by a 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-G31MP2 graphics, and Anbernic says it offers up to 8 hours of battery life from the 3,300 mAh integrated battery.

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 4.2, a built-in speaker, a vibration motor, and USB-C and HDMI ports.

The RG35XXSP joins a growing list of Anbernic RG35XX devices with similar specs under the hood, including the basic RG35XX with a Game Boy-like design, the RG35XX Plus, with a bigger battery, and the RG35XX H with a landscape-oriented design. Pricing for the new clamshell-style RG35XXSP hasn’t been announced yet, but those existing versions sell for between $50 and $68.

via Retro Handhelds

