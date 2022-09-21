The latest handheld game console from Anbernic is a model that looks a bit like a Game Boy if Nintendo’s classic handheld sported analog sticks and a few extra buttons. But there’s more to the Anbernic RG353V than its classic design.

Available for pre-order for $113 and up from Anbernic or AliExpress, this handheld game system can dual boot Android and Linux, has dual microSD card slots for removable storage, and should be able to run many classic console games through emulation, some modern Android games, or streaming of AAA games from a PC or cloud gaming service.

The Anbernic RG353V has a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, and four shoulder triggers. There’s also a vibration motor for haptic feedback during games.

Under the hood, it’s powered by a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52 2EE graphics. The system has 2GB of LPDDR4-1056 RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, and Anbernic bundles the system with a 16GB microSD card. You can also pay extra for an additional microSD card or supply your own (the reader supports cards up to 512GB).

Other features include support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, a mono speaker, HDMI and 3.5mm audio ports, and two USB Type-C ports (one for data, and the other for power). Anbernic says the handheld’s 3,200 mAh battery should provide up to 6 hours of battery life.

If those specs sound familiar, that’s because the hardware is nearly identical to the Anbernic RG353P that launched earlier this year. But while that model had a landscape design with controllers on either side of the display, the new RG353V is designed for portrait orientation.

Anbernic has also introduced a lower-spec version called the RG353VS aimed at price-conscious shoppers. Prices start at just $90 for that model, but you sacrifice a lot to save a few bucks.

The Anbernic RG353VS has just 1GB of RAM, lacks a touchscreen display, and has no eMMC storage, so it comes with just a 16GB microSD card loaded with a Linux-based operating system. Android is not supported.