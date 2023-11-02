The new AMD Ryzen 5 7545U and Ryzen 3 7440U chips are the first laptop processors to feature AMD’s new Zen 4c CPU cores, which first debuted earlier this year in some of the company’s EPYC server chips and the entry-level AMD Ryzen Z1 chip for handheld gaming PCs.

So what makes a Zen 4c processor core different from the Zen 4 cores that power most of the chips in the AMD “Phoenix” lineup? In a nutshell, they offer most of the same features, but take up less space and run at lower speeds. But since AMD is bundling Zen 4c and Zen 4 cores together on its new chips, it’s likely that users won’t see a huge drop in performance.

AMD says its Zen 4c cores take up 35% less physical space than Zen 4, which allows the company to either fit more cores into the same amount of space or the same amount of cores into a smaller space.

In the case of these laptop chips, AMD is replacing the Ryzen 5 7540U and Ryzen 3 7440U (yes, it’s the same name) Phoenix chips that launched earlier this year with the new Ryzen 5 7545U and Ryzen 3 7440U “Phoenix 2” processors.

The company is still using the same number of CPU cores (6 for the Ryzen 5 chips and 4 for the Ryzen 3 chips), but now some of those cores are Zen 4c chips, which the company says should bring efficiency improvements, allowing better performance at sub-15 watts and similar performance in the 17 to 20 watt range. You’ll only really notice a significant difference when running at higher power levels, and even then, the difference doesn’t look all that great.

One thing to keep in mind though, is that while AMD officially says the new chips have the same base and boost speeds as their predecessors, that’s a little misleading, because the company is using the numbers for the Zen 4 CPU cores, not the Zen 4c cores. We don’t actually know what the top speeds for those Zen 4c cores are, although Anandtech notes that in server chips, they’re about 30% slower than their Zen 4 counterparts.

But, again, that might not have a huge impact on real-world performance.

Here’s a run-down of the updated Ryzen 7040U lineup, with the new chips highlighted:

Ryzen 7040U Series “Phoenix” for ultrathin laptops (November, 2023) Model CPU Gen Cores / Threads Base / Boost CPU freq Cache Graphics RAM USB4 TDP Ryzen 7 7840U 8 x Zen 4 8 / 16 3.3 GHz / 5.1 GHz 24MB Radeon 780M

(12 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 15 – 30W Ryzen 5 7640U 6 x Zen 4 6 / 12 3.5 GHz / 4.9 GHz 22MB Radeon 760M

(8 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 15 – 30W Ryzen 5 7540U 6 x Zen 4 6 / 12 3.2 GHz / 4.9 GHz 22MB Radeon 740M (4 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 15 – 30W Ryzen 5 7545U 2 x Zen 4

4 x Zen 4c 6 / 12 3.2 GHz / 4.9 GHz 22MB Radeon 740M (4 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 15 – 30W Ryzen 3 7440U (old) 4 x Zen 4 4 / 8 3 GHz / 4.7 GHz 12MB Radeon 740M (4 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 15 – 30W Ryzen 3 7440U (new) 1 x Zen 4

3 x Zen 4c 4 / 8 3 GHz / 4.7 GHz 12MB Radeon 740M (4 x RDNA 3) DDR5 / LPDDR5 Yes 15 – 30W

Another thing to keep in mind is that none of the chips featuring Zen 4CPU cores feature AMD’s Ryzen AI technology, which enables some AI-accelerated features like Studio Effects for video apps in Windows 11. But that’s a feature that the Ryzen 5 7540U and older Ryzen 3 7440U processors didn’t have anyway. It’s only available in the higher-performance Ryzen 5 7640U and Ryzen 7 7840U processors.

