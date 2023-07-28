The AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is a 55+ watt laptop processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads and support for speeds up to 5.4 GHz. It’s also the first mobile chip to feature AMD’s 3D V-cache technology, which stacks cache in a way that lets AMD fit more L3 cache on a single chip.

In this case, that means the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D has 128MB of L3 cache, which is double the amount available in the Ryzen 9 7945HX. When you add 16MB of L2 cache, the new chip has 144 MB of total on-chip memory.

What does that mean in terms of real-world performance? AMD says the new chip is the “world’s fastest mobile gaming processor,” with up to 15% better frame rates than the standard Ryzen 9 7945HX when it comes to 1080p gaming.

According to AMD, the performance gains are even more noticeable at lower power ranges, with up to an 11% improvement in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p resolution with high graphics settings and a 70 watt TDP, but 23% better performance at 40 watts.

That said, you’re going to want to pair this chip with a strong discrete GPU, because AMD has prioritized the CPU rather than integrated graphics. The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor has Radeon 610M integrated graphics with two RDNA 2 compute units with top speeds of 2.2 GHz.

The integrated graphics should be good enough to handle video and other basic operations, but for gaming you’re going to want something more powerful. And the first laptop expected to ship with the processor fits the bill.

Asus and AMD have announced that a new ROG Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop is coming in August. It’s a 17 inch notebook with a 240 Hz display panel, Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 mobile graphics, 32GB of RAM, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, RGB lighting effects built into the chassis, and an advanced cooling system that incorporates liquid metal and a vapor chamber.

It’s likely that AMD’s new processor will show up in other gaming laptops in the coming months, and that 3D V-Cache technology could eventually make its way to more laptop-class processors. AMD has been offering desktop and server chips with 3D V-cache since last year.

