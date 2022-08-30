The first AMD chips based on the company’s new Zen 4 CPU architecture are set to hit the streets starting September 27th, 2022. The chip maker says its new Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors deliver up to 29% better single-core performance and even bigger gains in multi-core performance, while also offering better performance per-watt than the previous-gen Ryzen 5000 desktop chips.

Prices start at $299 for an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor with 6 cores and 12 threads and go up to $699 for a top of the line Ryzen 9 7950X chip with 16 cores and 32 threads.

Here’s a run-down of the first four Ryzen 7000 series desktop chips, all of which should be available starting September 27th:

ModelCores / ThreadsBoost / Base FrequencyTotal CachePCIeTDPSEP (USD)
Ryzen 9 7950X16C / 32TUp to 5.7 / 4.5 GHZ80MBGen 5170W$699
Ryzen 9 7900X12C / 24TUp to 5.6 / 4.7 GHZ76MBGen 5170W$549
Ryzen 7 7700X8C / 16TUp to 5.4 / 4.5 GHZ40MBGen 5105W$399
Ryzen 5 7600X6C / 12TUp to 5.3 / 4.7 GHZ38MBGen 5105W$299

AMD says when compared with a previous-gen Ryzen 9 5950X processor, the new Ryzen 9 7950X chip delivers:

  • Up to 29% better single-core performance
  • Up to 45% “more compute for content creators in POV Ray
  • Up to 15% “faster gaming performance in select titles”
  • Up to 27 better performance-per watt

Across the board, the new chips feature Zen 4 CPU cores manufactured using TSMC’s 5nm process and a new 6nm I/O die with support for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding as well as support for other simple graphics.

AMD is also introducing a new AM5 socket with support for up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes and DDR5 memory. AMD says motherboards with Ryzen the 7000-compatible sockets will begin to arrive in September with prices starting at $125. The company says it will support the AM5 socket at least through 2025, which means that a motherboard you buy this year should support next-gen AMD chips released over the next few years as well.

And the company hinted at what’s next, with new 5nm and 4nm Zen 4 chips featuring 3D V-Cache and Zen 4c chips expected in the coming year or so, to be followed by 4nm and 3nm Zen 5 chips by 2024.

