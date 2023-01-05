When AMD introduced its RDNA 3 graphics architecture last year, the company promised up to a 50% improvement in performance-per-watt. But the first RDNA 3 GPUs to arrive were designed for desktops.

Now AMD is bringing its latest graphics architecture to mobile. The new AMD Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” series mobile chips feature integrated RDNA 3 graphics. And folks who are looking for even more performance can opt for laptops with Radeon RX 7000M/S series discrete GPUs.

AMD says it new discrete graphics solutions for laptops offer up to 29% better 1080p gaming performance than the previous-gen Radeon 6000 series and incorporate the latest technologies for hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, color, frame rates, and AI, among other things.

There’s also support AMD’s FidelityX Super Resolution tech for faster game rates and high-res quality in 230 games that are “now available and upcoming,” and support for AV1 video encoding.

Four Radeon 7000 series GPUs will be available at launch:

GPU model Compute Units Shader processors GDDR6 memory Infinity Cache Power range Radeon RX 7600M XT 32 2048 8 GB

18 Gb/s

128-bit 32MB 75W – 120W Radeon RX 7600M 28 1792 8 GB

16 Gb/s

128-bit 32MB 50W – 90W Radeon RX 7700S 32 2048 8 GB

18 Gb/s

128-bit 32MB 75W – 100W Radeon RX 7600S 28 1792 8 GB

16 Gb/s

128-bit 32MB 50W – 75W

While AMD is avoiding direct comparisons with the new NVIDIA mobile GPUs that were also unveiled this week, the company says its most powerful new laptop GPU (the Radeon RX 7600M XT) outperforms a previous-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 desktop graphics card for 1080p gaming at max settings and offers 26% better performance than the company’s previous-gen Radeon RX 6600M GPU.

The new Radeon RX 7700S, meanwhile, offers up to 29% better gaming performance than the company’s previous-gen Radeon RX 6700S.

Across the board, AMD is promising faster frame rates for 1080p gaming, longer battery life, and faster video transcoding. A new HYPR-RX performance boosting utility is also coming this year, which will let gamers optimize their systems by choosing the graphics features they want to enable with a single click.

