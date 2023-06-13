AMD’s Ryzen 7040HS and 7040U mobile processors have begun showing up in laptops, mini PCs, and even handheld gaming PCs, which take advantage of the Radeon 700M series integrated graphics.

Now AMD is bringing its 7040 series chips to the business world with the launch of half a dozen Ryzen Pro 7040 series chips.

Like their consumer counterparts, these chips combine up to 8 Zen 4 CPU cores with up to 12 RDNA 3 compute units for integrated graphics. And most of the new chips also include an AMD Ryzen AI engine for hardware-accelerated AI performance.

Among other things, this allows you to use Microsoft’s Windows Studio Effects in Microsoft Teams and other supported apps for features like automatically keeping you in the center of the frame as you move, enhanced background blurring, and making it look like your eyes are pointed at the camera even if you’re looking elsewhere on the screen.

And the same RDNA 3 integrated GPUs which make these chips a good fit for handheld gaming systems could also come in handy for professional applications that can leverage 3D accelerated graphics, even in systems that may not have a discrete GPU.

What really makes these “Pro” chips different from the consumer versions though, are the inclusion of “AMD PRO technologies” that give IT administrators tools for managing computers as well as security features including Windows 11 Secured-Core PC and AMD Memory Guard.

Here’s a run-down of AMD’s new Ryzen Pro 7040 lineup:

AMD has also launched three new Ryzen Pro 7040 chips for desktops. The Ryzen 9 Pro 7945, Ryzen 7 Pro 7745, and Ryzen 5 Pro 7645 are 65-watt chips with Zen 4 CPU cores and dual-core integrated graphics.

The emphasis here is very much on CPU performance, with the Ryzen 9 Pro 7945 chip offering 12 cores, 24 threads, speeds up to 5.4 GHz, and 76MB of total cache. Users who want better graphics can invest in a discrete GPU for their desktop systems.

