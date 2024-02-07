AMD is launching a new platform called Ryzen Embedded+ that combines two of the chip maker’s existing technologies into a “single integrated board” for products that leverage AI features for on-device processing from sensors, cameras, and other hardware.

In a nutshell, Embedded+ boards combine an AMD Ryzen Embedded processor with an AMD Versal adaptive, software-programmable chip (which combines FPGA fabric, an ARM processor, and a set of co-processors).

AMD says its Veral chips are optimized for low-latency handling of input from sensors, while the company’s AI engines offer “high performance-per-watt inferencing,” and the x86 Zen CPU cores and Radeon graphics in the company’s embedded chips enable features like 4K multimedia encoding and decoding.

The company is positioning the platform as a solution for applications that require “low power, small form factors, and long lifecycles including medical, industrial, networking, robotics, and automotive systems.

The first Embedded+ hardware announced is the Sapphire Edge+ VPR-4616-MB, which is a mini ITX motherboard with a Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor and Versal AI Edge VE2320 Adaptive system-on-a-chip with a combined TDP as low as 30 watts.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.