AMD brings Ryzen 7020C “Mendocino” chips to Chromebooks

by Brad Linder
AMD’s Athlon and Ryzen 7020 series processors are budget chips that pair up to four Zen 2 CPU cores with two RDNA 2 graphics cores, delivering surprisingly decent performance at a low price point. So after making their debut in Windows laptops and handhelds, it’s unsurprising to see AMD expanding its Mendocino processor lineup with new versions designed for Chromebooks.

The chip maker says Chromebooks with the new Athlon and Ryzen 7020 C-Series processors should begin to hit the streets by the end of June, with some of the first models coming from companies including Asus and Dell.

Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook with AMD 7020C

In fact, it looks like Asus may have quietly unveiled its first Mendocino-powered Chromebook a few months ago when it added details for the Asus Chromebook CM34 Flip (CM3401FFA) to a product catalog.

That laptop has a 14 inch, 16:10 WUXGA touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, WiFi 6E, an optional fingerprint sensor, and an AMD Ryzen 5 7520C processor.

Dell’s first Chromebook with Mendocino processor options will be the Latitude 3445, which is a 14 inch model with up to a 1920 x 1200 pixel display. up to 16GB of RAM, eMMC and PCIe NVMe storage options, and up to a Ryzen 5 7520C processor.

Wondering how the new 7020 C-series chips differ from the Mendocino processors AMD launched last year for Windows laptops? They have a C in their name. Honestly, that’s about it – AMD has been offering C-Series chips to Chromebook makers for a few years, and they’re always nearly identical to some of the company’s existing chips in all but name.

This time around, you can basically take a look at the company’s 7020U series chips and swap out the U for a C to get a pretty good idea of the specs for the Chromebook variants:

Ryzen 7020 Series “Mendocino” for budget computing
ModelCPU Gen & nodeCores / ThreadsBase / Boost CPU freqCacheGraphicsRAMUSB4TDP
Ryzen 5 7520C / Ryzen 5 7520UZen 24 / 82.8 GHz / 4.3 GHz6MBRadeon 610M
(2 x RDNA 2)		LPDDR5No15W
Ryzen 3 7320C / Ryzen 3 7320UZen 24 / 82.4 GHz / 4.1 GHz6MBRadeon 610M
(2 x RDNA 2)		LPDDR5No15W
Athlon Gold 7220C / Athlon Gold 7220UZen 22 / 42.4 GHz / 3.7 GHz5MBRadeon 610M
(2 x RDNA 2)		LPDDR5No15W
Athlon Silver 7120C / Athlon Silver 7120UZen 22 / 22.4 GHz / 3.5 GHz3MBRadeon 610M
(2 x RDNA 2)		LPDDR5No15W

There is one key difference between the C and U-series chips though: security features. AMD tells AnandTech the 7020C Series processor “are optimized for ChromeOS, including different fusing specifically for ChromeOS security features.”

