AMD brings Ryzen 7020C “Mendocino” chips to Chromebooks

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

AMD’s Athlon and Ryzen 7020 series processors are budget chips that pair up to four Zen 2 CPU cores with two RDNA 2 graphics cores, delivering surprisingly decent performance at a low price point. So after making their debut in Windows laptops and handhelds, it’s unsurprising to see AMD expanding its Mendocino processor lineup with new versions designed for Chromebooks.

The chip maker says Chromebooks with the new Athlon and Ryzen 7020 C-Series processors should begin to hit the streets by the end of June, with some of the first models coming from companies including Asus and Dell.

In fact, it looks like Asus may have quietly unveiled its first Mendocino-powered Chromebook a few months ago when it added details for the Asus Chromebook CM34 Flip (CM3401FFA) to a product catalog.

That laptop has a 14 inch, 16:10 WUXGA touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, WiFi 6E, an optional fingerprint sensor, and an AMD Ryzen 5 7520C processor.

Dell’s first Chromebook with Mendocino processor options will be the Latitude 3445, which is a 14 inch model with up to a 1920 x 1200 pixel display. up to 16GB of RAM, eMMC and PCIe NVMe storage options, and up to a Ryzen 5 7520C processor.

Wondering how the new 7020 C-series chips differ from the Mendocino processors AMD launched last year for Windows laptops? They have a C in their name. Honestly, that’s about it – AMD has been offering C-Series chips to Chromebook makers for a few years, and they’re always nearly identical to some of the company’s existing chips in all but name.

This time around, you can basically take a look at the company’s 7020U series chips and swap out the U for a C to get a pretty good idea of the specs for the Chromebook variants:

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.