AMD is bringing the technology behind its Ryzen 8040 mobile processors to desktops with the launch of the new Ryzen 8000G line of chips.

Like their mobile counterparts, these processors combine Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 700M integrated graphics featuring RDNA 3 GPU cores, which the company says enables desktop gaming without a discrete graphics card (for at least some titles). But since the new Ryzen 8000G chips are designed for desktops, they consume more power and have higher base CPU frequencies.

AMD is introducing four Ryzen 8000G chips at launch. They’re all 65-watt processors featuring an AMD AM5 chipset and feature support for DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5:

Ryzen 7 8700G Ryzen 5 8600G Ryzen 5 8500G Ryzen 3 8300G CPU Cores / Threads 8 / 16 6 / 12 6 / 12 4 / 8 CPU base / max freq 4.2 GHz / 5.1 GHz 4.3 GHz / 5 GHz 3.5 GHz / 5 GHz 3.4 GHz / 4.9 GHz CPU architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 2 x Zen 4

4 x Zen 4c 1 x Zen 4

3 x Zen 4c Cache (total) 24MB 22MB 22MB 12MB GPU Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 CUs Radeon 760M

8 x RDNA 3 CUs Radeon 740M

4 x RDNA 3 CUs Radeon 740M

4 x RDNA 3 CUs Ryzen AI Yes Yes No No Price $329 $229 $179 System builders only Availability Jan 31, 2024 Jan 31, 2024 Jan 31, 2024 By the end of Q1, 2024

Keep in mind that some features are exclusive to the higher-priced members of the Ryzen 8000G lineup.

For example, only the Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 5 8600G have integrated Ryzen AI NPUs for hardware-accelerated AI performance. Only the Ryzen 7 chip has the company’s highest-performing integrated GPU with 12 RDNA 3 compute units. And the two least powerful members of the family feature a combination of Zen 4 and smaller Zen 4c CPU cores.

Still, these looks like interesting chips for folks that want a gaming-capable desktop without spending money on a discrete GPU, or an affordable general purpose computer that can leverage the CPU and GPU for productivity or content creation tasks.

Of course, if you do need more graphics performance, the advantage of a desktop system is that it’s typically a lot easier to add a discrete GPU than it is with a laptop.

