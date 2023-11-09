Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices ship with an operating system called Fire OS. And for more than a decade, that operating system has been a fork of Android.

But according to a report from Janko Roettgers, Amazon is looking to change that by developing its own operating system in-house. The new operating system is said to be a Linux-based OS that’s code-named Vega, and which has been under development for years, but which has “picked up steam more recently.” It could debut on Fire TV devices as soon as 2024.

When Amazon first began building tablets and media streamers, there were some clear advantages to forking Android. Google already did a lot of the work necessary to build an operating system that could run on those types of devices and to attract millions of app and game developers to those platforms.

And since Google offers an Android Open Source Project, it was easy for Amazon to take Google’s operating system and modify it for the company’s own purposes, while making it easy for Android developers to port their apps to Amazon’s platform.

But forking Android takes a lot of time and effort, which is why the latest version of Fire OS for tablets is based on Android 11, which was released in 2020. Fire OS for TVs is even more out of date, with the latest version based on Android 9, which was released in 2018.

Bringing development in-house will let Amazon roll out feature and security updates more quickly, while giving the company more control over the software that runs on its devices. Android was also developed first and foremost for smartphones, which means there’s a lot of code that’s completely unnecessary for Amazon Fire TV devices.

The move makes a lot of sense for Fire TV devices… assuming Amazon can encourage developers to create new versions of their apps that are compatible with the new platform using React Native rather than Android tools. And there are probably just a few dozen key apps that Amazon really needs developers to port in order for Fire TV devices to be useful for most users.

Of course, the move will also make it a lot harder for hackers and tinkerers to sideload Android apps like Kodi onto a Fire TV device. That’s probably good news for Amazon, but less good news for (some) end users. And if you’re thinking that this makes you less likely to buy a next-gen Fire TV device, keep in mind that if you were buying one specifically so that you could use it to run your own software rather than interacting with Amazon’s apps and services, Amazon probably doesn’t care about losing you as a customer anyway.

I’m a little more skeptical that we’ll see Amazon roll out a custom Linux-based OS for Fire tablets anytime soon. Fire Tablets are already crippled out-of-the-box when compared with Android tablets, since they ship with easy access to tens of thousands of apps Amazon Appstore rather than the millions of apps available from the Google Play Store. Moving to a custom OS would mean asking those developers to create new versions of their apps specifically for Amazon tablets.

But Roettgers reports that Amazon is looking to build an alternative to Android for all “devices and IoT,” which would certainly imply that future Fire tablets could ship with something other than Android under the hood.

Again, if that does happen, I suspect Amazon wouldn’t be sad to lose sales to customers who had been buying Fire tablets at cheap prices just so they could sideload the Google Play Store on them. After all, Amazon makes more money from customers who use Fire OS devices to buy apps, stream music and movies, and interact with other content from Amazon.

It does make me wonder though… what would happen to Amazon’s deal with Microsoft to make the Amazon Appstore available to folks who enable the Windows Subsystem for Android on their Windows PCs?

