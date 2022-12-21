Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the biggest member of the Kindle family, with a 10.2 inch E Ink display that’s large enough to comfortably fit magazines, comics, or PDF documents. It’s also Amazon’s first Kindle device to support pen input. But early review suggest there’s little to set it apart from other similarly-sized E Ink tablets.

For its part, Amazon says that the Kindle Scribe will get better over time thanks to over-the-air software updates. And now the company is outlining some of the new features that should hit the device in the coming months.

According to a new “Coming Soon” section on the Kindle Scribe product page, we can expect:

New brush types

Copy and paste tools

Additional notebook organization options

Support for sending documents to Kindle Scribe from within Microsoft Word

While those software improvements could help make the Kindle Scribe more competitive with devices like like the reMarkable 2, Kobo Elipsa, or an Onyx BOOX Note line of products. It also has at least three other things going for it:

The Kindle Scribe is the first 10+ inch E Ink device I’m aware of to have a 300ppi display.

It features tight integration with Amazon’s Kindle ecosystem.

With a $340 starting price, the Kindle Scribe is the most expensive member of the Kindle lineup, it’s cheaper than most other 10+ inch E Ink tablets with pen support.

But there is at least one limitation that’s unlikely to be resolved via software updates. The Kindle Scribe’s pen isn’t pressure-sensitive. If you want to change the brush type or line thickness, you’ll need to do it with a series of taps on the screen rather than by adjusting the pressure or angle of your pen stroke.

That means that while you can probably take handwritten notes or highlight documents on the Kindle Scribe, it may not be the best option for folks who want to sketch digital artwork.

Amazon hints that the new features are just the start, and that the company will provide “regular, free software updates that include new features” in the future.

