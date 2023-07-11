Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day has arrived and Amazon is offering discounts on thousands of products. As is often the case, some of the best deals are for Amazon’s own devices and services. And as is also often the case, some discounts offer substantially better deals than others.
For example, I’m not sure why you’d bother paying $40 for an Amazon Fire 7 tablet when you can pick up a Fire HD 8 for $55 and get a substantially better display and processor, among other things. And the Fire TV Stick 4K looks like a good deal at $23 until you realize you can get a Fire TV Max for $2 more and get a newer, higher performance device with support for WiFi 6.
Some of the best deals are on streaming services. For example, Amazon is offering 4 month subscriptions of Amazon Music Unlimited for free to new subscribers, and 3 month subscriptions Kindle Unlimited and Audible for free.
And in addition to the 99 cent Amazon Prime Channels Deals that went live earlier this month, Amazon is offering Max subscriptions for $7.99 per month for up to two months, which is half the regular price for the service formerly known as HBO Max.
One thing to keep in mind about Prime Day is that you need an Amazon Prime membership to score most deals. If you don’t already have one you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Just make sure to cancel before the end of the trial if you don’t plan to keep your membership or you’ll be charged.
Here are some of the best deals I’ve found so far. I’ll be updating this article throughout the day.
Amazon Devices
Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $70
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $95
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $165
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle (w/keyboard & pen) for $265
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablets for $35 and up
- Amazon Fire tablet bundles for $65 and up
Fire Kids tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $75
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $75
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $120
Kindle eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $65
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $125
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $165
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $255
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $75
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $105
Fire TV media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $15
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/Alexa Voice Remote (1080p) for $17
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $23
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110
Other tablets
Apple Tablets
- iPad mini 8.3″ (6th-gen) for $379
- iPad 10.9″ (10th-gen) w/64GB for $379
- iPad 10.2″ (9th-gen) w/64GB for $249
Samsung Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ (2021) for $105 and up
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ (2022) for $150 and up
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ (2020) w/64GB & S-Pen for $215
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ (2021) w/64GB for $380
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ (2021) w/256GB $400
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ (2022) for $500 and up
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ (2022) for $600 and up
PCs
Windows Laptops
- Microsoft Surface laptop Go 2 12.4″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $469
- Asus VivoBook S14″ Flip convertible w/Core i5-12500H/8GB/512GB for $600
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5700U/16GB/512GB for $600
- LG UltraPC 16″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $700
- LG Gram 15 w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1000
- LG Gram 16″ 2.5K laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $1100
- Asus ZenBook 14 Flip 4K OLED OLED convertible w/Ryzen 7 6800H/16GB/1TB for $1200
- Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 dual-screen 15.6″ 4K OLED + 14″ OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3060/16GB/1TB for $1300
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 14″ convertible w/Pentium N6000/4GB/128GB for $250
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513 convertible w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/64GB for $300
Mini PCs
- Mele Quieter2Q fanless mini PC w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $112 (July 11 only)
- Beelink S12 mini PC w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $139
- Mele PCG02 Pro fanless mini PC w/Celeron N5102/8GB/256GB for $192 (July 11 only)
- Beelink EQ12 mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $229
- MINISFORUM UM590 w/Ryzen 9 5900HX/32GB/512GB for $520 (July 11 only)
- MINISFORUM UM690 w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/1TB for $680 (July 11 only)
Smartphones
- Moto G Power for $250
- Google Pixel 6a for $249
- Google Pixel 7 for $499
- RedMagic 7S Pro for $519 and up
- Samsung Galaxy S23 for $660 and up
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 for $1100
Streaming & subscriptions
- 3-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – New or returning users who haven’t had an active subscription in over 12 months
- 3-month Audible subscription for free – New subscribers
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – New subscribers
- 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for half price – Returning subscribers
- Select Amazon Prime Video Channels for half price:
- Select Amazon Prime Video Channels for $0.99/month:
- Acorn for $1/month for up to 2 months
- ALLBLK for $1/month for up to 2 months
- Britbox subscription for $1/month for up to 2 months
- Cinemax for $1/month for up to 2 months
- Hallmark Movies Now for $1/month for up to 2 months
- Lifetime Movie Club for $1/month for up to 2 months
- MGM+ for $1/month for up to 2 months
- Noggin for $1/month for up to 2 months
- Paramount+ for $6/month for up to 2 months
- PBS Documentaries for $1/month for up to 2 months
- PBS Kids for $1/month for up to 2 months
- PBS Masterpiece for $1/month for up to 2 months
- ScreenPix for $1/month for up to 2 months
- STARZ for $1/month for up to 2 months
Charging accessories
- AmazonBasics AAA 800 mAh rechargeable NiMH batteries (12-pack) for $9 (or 24 for $13)
- AmazonBasics AA 2400 mAh NiMH rechargeable batteries (16-pack) for $21
- Anker 65W 3-port USB wall charger for $39
- Anker 727 GaNPrime 1000W compact power strip for $64
- Anker 737 2-in-1 65W charger & 10,000 mAh 30W power bank for $70
- Anker 747 GaNPrime 5-port 150W USB-C wall charger for $75
- Anker 737 Power Bank (24,000 mAh, 140W output) for $100
- Anker 747 Power Bank (26,000 mAh, 87W) + 65W USB-C wall charger for $105
Docks & hubs
Wireless earbuds
- Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $35
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $59
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $65
- Amazon Echo Buds with ANC (2021) for $65
- Jabra Elite Active true wireless earbuds for $70
- Jabra Elite 5 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $90 (July 11 only)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $126
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $140
- Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds for $150 (July 11 only)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $139
Wireless headphones
- Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $160 (July 11 only)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199
Wireless speakers
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom portable Bluetooth speaker for $70
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $119
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120
- UE MEGABOOM portable Bluetooth speaker for $140
- JBL Boombox 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $250
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $36
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $40
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $56
- Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD (800MB/s) for $80
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $100
- Crucial X8 4TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $176
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $200
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $200
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB portable SSD (2,000MB/s) for $240
Other
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse for $40
- Logitech C920 Pro HD 1080p webcam for $50
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $60