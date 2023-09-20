Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is updating its Fire TV Stick lineup with refreshed versions of its two most powerful models, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the higher-performance Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Prices for the new models start at $50 and $60, respectively, and the new models bring more processing power, faster wireless capabilities, and an updated operating system, among other things. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max also gets twice the storage of its predecessor and both models come with a 6-month free subscription to Amazon’s MGM+ video streaming service.

The 2nd-gen Fire TV Max 4K comes just two years after the original, and doubles the amount of built-in storage from 8GB to 16GB. It also bumps wireless speeds up from WiFi 6 to WiFi 6E and Amazon says that it has a new antenna with three times the bandwidth. According to the company, the improved wireless capabilities should deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and less interference from other wireless devices in your home.

Amazon’s 2nd-gen Fire TV Max is a long-overdue upgrade over the 2018 model. Amazon says wireless capabilities have been bumped up from WiFi 5 to WiFi 6 and the new processor delivers 30% faster performance.

Here’s how the new models compare with their predecessors (and the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which remains the highest-performance, but also the most capable, model in the Fire TV media streamer lineup):

Amazon is also launching a new Fire TV Soundbar, which is not a standalone media streamer like Roku’s Streambar devices. Instead, it’s designed as a companion to Fire TV media streamers or any smart TV with Fire TV baked in.

Available starting today for $120, the sound bar is Bluetooth enabled, and should work with any Fire TV device.

