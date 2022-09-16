Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

This month Amazon launched a new entry-level Kindle featuring an upgraded display, faster wireless, and 16GB of storage, which is twice as much as the previous-gen model.

What’s odd is that this means an entry-level Kindle has more storage than the latest Kindle Paperwhite, which has just 8GB. But now Amazon has introduced a minor update to the Paperwhite that addresses that discrepancy… kind of.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The current-gen Kindle Paperwhite still has a $140 starting price for a model with 8GB of storage. But you can also opt to pay $10 more for a 16GB model if you want more room for your eBooks, audiobooks, and other content.

Since Amazon’s Kindle devices don’t have SD card readers, that’s pretty much your only option for getting extra space unless you spend even more money to pick up a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which has 32GB of storage and support for wireless charging, or a Kindle Oasis (which is available with a choice of 8GB or 32GB of storage).

Here’s a comparison of specs for all of Amazon’s current-gen Kindle devices:

Kindle (2022)Kindle Paperwhite (2021)Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021)Kindle Oasis (2019)
Price$100$140$190$250
Display6 inch, 300 ppi
recessed		6.8 inch, 300 ppi
flush-front		6.8 inch, 300 ppi
flush-front		7 inch, 300 ppi
flush-front
Storage16GB8GB or 16GB32GB8GB or 32GB
Front light4 LEDs17 LEDs17 LEDs25 LEDs
Adjustable warm light
Flush-front
IPX8 waterproof
Adjustable warm light
Auto light sensor
Page Turn buttons
Automatic page rotation
Bluetooth/Audible
WiFiWiFi 52.4 GHz and 5 GHz2.4 GHz and 5 GHzWiFi 4
Charging & batteryUSB-C
9W
6 weeks battery life
2 hours full charge		USB-C
9W
10 weeks battery life
2.5 hours full charge		USB-C
9W (wired)
Qi wireless charging
10 weeks battery life
2.5 hours full charge		micro USB
5W
6-weeks battery life
3 hours for full charge
Dimensions108.6 x 157.8 x 8mm
4.3″ x 6.2″ x 0.33″		124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1mm
4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″		125 x 174 x 8.1mm
4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″		159 x 141 x 3.4 – 8.4mm
6.3″ x 5.6″ x 0.13″ – .33″
Weight158 grams
5.56 ounces		205 grams
7.23 ounces		208 grams
7.34 ounces		188 grams
6.6 ounces
ColorBlack or Denim (blue)BlackBlackGraphite or Champaign Gold

One thing to note is that the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition still has just 8GB of storage, while the 2022 Kindle Kids Edition has 16GB.

 

