Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

This month Amazon launched a new entry-level Kindle featuring an upgraded display, faster wireless, and 16GB of storage, which is twice as much as the previous-gen model.

What’s odd is that this means an entry-level Kindle has more storage than the latest Kindle Paperwhite, which has just 8GB. But now Amazon has introduced a minor update to the Paperwhite that addresses that discrepancy… kind of.

The current-gen Kindle Paperwhite still has a $140 starting price for a model with 8GB of storage. But you can also opt to pay $10 more for a 16GB model if you want more room for your eBooks, audiobooks, and other content.

Since Amazon’s Kindle devices don’t have SD card readers, that’s pretty much your only option for getting extra space unless you spend even more money to pick up a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which has 32GB of storage and support for wireless charging, or a Kindle Oasis (which is available with a choice of 8GB or 32GB of storage).

Here’s a comparison of specs for all of Amazon’s current-gen Kindle devices:

Kindle (2022) Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) Kindle Oasis (2019) Price $100 $140 $190 $250 Display 6 inch, 300 ppi

recessed 6.8 inch, 300 ppi

flush-front 6.8 inch, 300 ppi

flush-front 7 inch, 300 ppi

flush-front Storage 16GB 8GB or 16GB 32GB 8GB or 32GB Front light 4 LEDs 17 LEDs 17 LEDs 25 LEDs Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ ✓ Flush-front ✓ ✓ ✓ IPX8 waterproof ✓ ✓ ✓ Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto light sensor ✓ ✓ Page Turn buttons ✓ Automatic page rotation ✓ Bluetooth/Audible ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WiFi WiFi 5 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi 4 Charging & battery USB-C

9W

6 weeks battery life

2 hours full charge USB-C

9W

10 weeks battery life

2.5 hours full charge USB-C

9W (wired)

Qi wireless charging

10 weeks battery life

2.5 hours full charge micro USB

5W

6-weeks battery life

3 hours for full charge Dimensions 108.6 x 157.8 x 8mm

4.3″ x 6.2″ x 0.33″ 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1mm

4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″ 125 x 174 x 8.1mm

4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″ 159 x 141 x 3.4 – 8.4mm

6.3″ x 5.6″ x 0.13″ – .33″ Weight 158 grams

5.56 ounces 205 grams

7.23 ounces 208 grams

7.34 ounces 188 grams

6.6 ounces Color Black or Denim (blue) Black Black Graphite or Champaign Gold

One thing to note is that the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition still has just 8GB of storage, while the 2022 Kindle Kids Edition has 16GB.