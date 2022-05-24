Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Kindle line of devices are designed first and foremost for reading eBooks. But you can also use them to buy eBooks thanks to integration with the Kindle Store. Amazon has certainly gone out of its way to put that store front and center in recent Kindle software updates.
Now Amazon has announced that it’s ending Kindle Store support for some older Kindle devices though. If you’ve got a model that’s 10 or more years old, then you may soon no longer be able to browse the store or purchase Kindle books directly from your device. That doesn’t mean you have to stop using your Kindle though.
Amazon has begun emailing customers who are still using older Kindle models to let them know that “as of August 17, 2022, store functionality will no longer be available,” which means that they’ll “no longer be able to browse, buy, or borrow books directly from these Kindle devices.”
Affected models include:
- Kindle (2nd-gen) International
- Kindle DX International
- Kindle Keyboard
- Kindle (4th-gen)
- Kindle (5th-gen)
In other words, if you’ve got an older Kindle with a physical keyboard or physical page turn buttons instead of a touch screen, then you’re probably going to lose access to the Kindle Store.
Even if you have a model which no longer supports the Kindle Store, you can keep using your device to read eBooks you’ve already purchased and downloaded to your eReader. But if you want to buy or borrow eBooks from Amazon’s Kindle Store moving forward, you’ll need to do that using a PC, phone, tablet or another device with a web browser. Once a title has been added to your library you should still be able to download it on your Kindle.
Alternately, Amazon is offering discounts and eBook credit to customers who want to upgrade to a newer device.
If you’re wondering why even older Kindle devices aren’t on the list, that’s because they didn’t have WiFi in the first place and relied on 3G connectivity for internet access. So they already lost access to the Store, along with all other wireless functionality, last year when most wireless carriers in the US shut down their 3G networks.
amazon is worth more than $300 BILLION . WHY THE F**K PUT THE STUPID KINDLE STORE
B E F O R E THE PEOPLE WHO HELPED YOU WITH THE BILLIONS ????????????????????????????????????????????????
I WILL NOT PURCHASE ANY MORE KINDLE READERS OR KINDLE BOOKS.
Terrible. This is in essence bricking devices. There needs to be an e-waste bill which forces manufacturers to allow rooting of devices in case there is no more support for the devices. This could allow someone else to step in and provide a working version of the OS, perhaps not even running on the Amazon platform anymore. I refer to it as e-waste because it is a way of recycling old devices to reduce the amount of electronics waste if their usefulness can be extended.
How root kindle keyboard and have acces to bash?
https://www.mobileread.com/forums/showthread.php?t=88004
Amazon announced recently that they are adding support for the ePub file format. I wonder if they plan on releasing an update for these affected models.
Not a big deal either way. I make do with .Mobi files, despite being inferior. And I can still side-load ebooks over USB.
They’re not adding native support for EPUB to the eReaders. They’re adding it to the Send to Kindle program, which means you can email an EPUB file to your Kindle-specific email address (or use a Send to Kindle app) and it will be converted to AZW3.
So there’s no firmware update required for these older Kindles.
Ah that makes sense. Well I suppose that won’t work for these devices then, as I assume the Send to Kindle feature is probably being discontinued for them too.
Nah, that should still work. Send to Kindle basically sends a document to your Kindle Personal Documents account in the cloud.
And since Amazon says you’ll still be able to download Store content you’ve already purchased, I don’t see why you wouldn’t be able to continue to download Kindle Cloud docs.
Yeah you’re probably right, if they’re still maintaining their cloud service for the devices, that might still work.
I’ve actually never used the Send to Kindle feature in the 11-12 years I’ve owned my Kindle. I just transfer over USB.
I’ve never transferred books by USB, I always just email documents to myself 🙂