Amazon’s Fire tablets are known for offering excellent bang for the buck. They might not exactly be speed demons, and the Android-based Fire OS may not support quite as many apps as other mobile operating systems. but with prices starting as low as $60, Fire tablets offer decent screens, acceptable performance, and make decent budget options for watching videos, playing games, or surfing the web.
Now Amazon has unveiled a new tablet that’s designed to do a bit more. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is the company’s biggest, most powerful, and most versatile tablet to date. It has an 11 inch FHD+ display, nearly 50% more processing power than the Fire HD 10, and support for optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive pen. The Fire Max 11 is up for pre-order now for $230 and up and it should begin shipping in June.
The entry-level model features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and comes with ads on the lock screen. But you can also pay $280 for a 4GB/128GB model with no lock screen ads (this version ships standard without the ads).
Amazon is also offering bundles that include the magnetic keyboard and digital pen for $330 and up.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for Amazon’s new Fire Max 11 tablet:
|Amazon Fire Max 11 specs
|Display
|11 inches
2000 x 1200 pixels
|Input
|Touchscreen display
Optional Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (USI 2.0 pen with 4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
Optional detachable magnetic keyboard
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB + microSD card reader
|RAM
|4GB
|Processor
|MediaTek MT8188J
2 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
Mali-G57 MC2 GPU @ 950 MHz
|Battery
|Up to 14 hours
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
pogo pins (for keyboard)
|Charging
|9W power adapter
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
No headphone jack
|Cameras
|8MP (rear)
8MP (front)
|Dimensions
|259.1 x 163.7 x 7.5mm
10.2″ x 6.4″ x 0.3″
|Weight
|490 grams
1.1 pounds
|Price
|$230 (4GB/64GB)
$280 (4GB/128GB without lock screen ads)
$330 (bundled with keyboard & stylus
The new tablet is only a little larger than the latest Fire HD 10, and it’s actually a little thinner. But it has a faster processor, more storage, speedier WiFi, and better cameras, among other things.
Amazon says that with an aluminum body and “strengthened glass,” the Fire Max 11 has a durable design. It’s also Amazon’s first tablet to feature a fingerprint reader for quickly unlocking the tablet or signing into apps. And the 8MP front and rear cameras may not exactly be cutting edge, but they’re the best Amazon has used in a Fire tablet.
The front camera is fixed-focus, but the rear camera supports auto-focus, and both support 1080p video recording.
One thing the Fire Max 11 lacks is a headphone jack: you’ll need to use wireless headphones or a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter if you want to use headphones. But with a set of pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet, you can use the optional keyboard without relying on a Bluetooth connection. The keyboard also has 15 pre-programmed shortcut keys as well as two keys for user-customizable shortcuts.
And this is the first member of the Fire tablet family to support stylus input. In addition to the optional “Made for Amazon Stylus,” you should be able to use any pen that supports the USI 2.0 standard with the Fire Max 11 to write or draw on the screen.
If you decide to buy the keyboard or pen separately rather than as part of a bundle, Amazon will charge $90 for the Keyboard Case and $35 for the pen. There’s also a Slim Cover accessory that sells for $50 and which can be used as a tablet stand as well as a protective cover.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 is up for pre-order now from Amazon. And if you’re wondering how it stacks up against other Amazon Fire tablets, we’ve got a detailed comparison table.