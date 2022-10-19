Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet is now available. First announced in September, the latest version of Amazon’s 8 inch tablet has a faster processor and a lighter body than the previous-gen model. It also ships with the latest version of Amazon’s Fire OS software, for better or worse.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 (12th-gen) tablet is available for purchase for $100 and up.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)

There’s also a new 12th-gen Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus that adds 50% more RAM and support for wireless charging. It’s available for $120 and up.

And the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro tablets sell for $150 and come with a rugged case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ service, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

All of the new tablets feature 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel LCD displays, MediaTek MT8169A processors with 6 ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores and Mali-G52 2EE MC2 graphics. Amazon says the new processor brings a 30% performance boost over the chip used in the previous-gen Fire HD 8 tablets.

The new models have at least 32GB of storage, support up to 13 hours of battery life, and support 5W to 15W charging. Other features include stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jacks, microSD card readers, and support for WiFi 6 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)

Like the 12th-gen Amazon Fire 7 tablet that hit the streets this summer, the new Fire HD 8 tablets ship with Fire OS 8, which is based on Android 11. The update brings support for a system-wide dark mode, a built-in screen recorder, and the ability to customize the Quick Settings panel, among other changes.

But folks interested in picking up an Amazon tablet as a cheap, hackable device should be aware that Fire OS 8 isn’t quite as hacker-friendly as the Android 9-based Fire OS 7 software that shipped with Amazon’s previous-gen Fire HD 8 tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022)

You can still use the third-party Fire Toolbox utility to customize some apps, settings, and features. But if you were hoping to install the Google Play Store and use the tablet like a cheap Android tablet, note that while it’s possible to install the Play Store, many users have had difficulty logging into their Google accounts in recent months, which makes the store pretty useless. And even if you do manage to get it working, many apps from the Play Store may not function properly on an Amazon tablet running Fire OS 8.

If you plan to stick with Amazon’s apps and services, or sideload apps from other sources (that aren’t the Play Store), then the lack of support for the Play Store and other Google Mobile services might not be a deal breaker. But if you do need those features, then you might be better off looking for a cheap tablet that comes with Google services pre-installed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a popular option that doesn’t cost much more than an Amazon Fire HD 8.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022)Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)
Display8 inch, 1280 x 800
Dolby Atmos support		8 inch, 1280 x 800
Dolby Atmos support		8 inch, 1280 x 8008 inch, 1280 x 800
Dolby Atmos support
Storage32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
RAM2GB3GB2GB3GB
CPUMediaTek MT8169A
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8169A
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-G52 2EE MC2Mali-G52 2EE MC2Mali-G52 3EE MC1Mali-G52 3EE MC1
BatteryUp to 13 hoursUp to 13 hoursUp to 12 hoursUp to 12 hours
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-C
Charging time
  • 5 hours (5W wired charger – included)
  • 3 hours (9W wired charger, sold separately)
  • 2.5 hours (15W wired charger – sold separately)
  • 3 hours (9W wired charger – included)
  • 2.5 hours (15W wired charger – sold separately)
  • 3 hours (9W wireless charging dock – sold separately)
5 hours (5W wired)
  • 4 hours (9W wired)
  • 3 hours (15W wired charger, sold separately)
  • 3 hours (10W wireless)
AudioStereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
WiFiWiFi 5WiFi 5WiFi 5WiFi 5
BluetoothBT 5.2BT 5.25.05.0
Cameras 2MP front & rear5MP rear
2MP front		2MP front & rear2MP front & rear
Latest OS versionFire OS 8Fire OS 8Fire OS 7Fire OS 7
Dimensions202 x 137 x 9.6mm202 x 137 x 9.6mm202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm
Weight337 grams342 grams355 grams355 grams
Starting price (MSRP)$100$120$90$110

 

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.