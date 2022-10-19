Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet is now available. First announced in September, the latest version of Amazon’s 8 inch tablet has a faster processor and a lighter body than the previous-gen model. It also ships with the latest version of Amazon’s Fire OS software, for better or worse.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 (12th-gen) tablet is available for purchase for $100 and up.

There’s also a new 12th-gen Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus that adds 50% more RAM and support for wireless charging. It’s available for $120 and up.

And the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro tablets sell for $150 and come with a rugged case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ service, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

All of the new tablets feature 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel LCD displays, MediaTek MT8169A processors with 6 ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores and Mali-G52 2EE MC2 graphics. Amazon says the new processor brings a 30% performance boost over the chip used in the previous-gen Fire HD 8 tablets.

The new models have at least 32GB of storage, support up to 13 hours of battery life, and support 5W to 15W charging. Other features include stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jacks, microSD card readers, and support for WiFi 6 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Like the 12th-gen Amazon Fire 7 tablet that hit the streets this summer, the new Fire HD 8 tablets ship with Fire OS 8, which is based on Android 11. The update brings support for a system-wide dark mode, a built-in screen recorder, and the ability to customize the Quick Settings panel, among other changes.

But folks interested in picking up an Amazon tablet as a cheap, hackable device should be aware that Fire OS 8 isn’t quite as hacker-friendly as the Android 9-based Fire OS 7 software that shipped with Amazon’s previous-gen Fire HD 8 tablets.

You can still use the third-party Fire Toolbox utility to customize some apps, settings, and features. But if you were hoping to install the Google Play Store and use the tablet like a cheap Android tablet, note that while it’s possible to install the Play Store, many users have had difficulty logging into their Google accounts in recent months, which makes the store pretty useless. And even if you do manage to get it working, many apps from the Play Store may not function properly on an Amazon tablet running Fire OS 8.

If you plan to stick with Amazon’s apps and services, or sideload apps from other sources (that aren’t the Play Store), then the lack of support for the Play Store and other Google Mobile services might not be a deal breaker. But if you do need those features, then you might be better off looking for a cheap tablet that comes with Google services pre-installed. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a popular option that doesn’t cost much more than an Amazon Fire HD 8.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800

Dolby Atmos support 8 inch, 1280 x 800

Dolby Atmos support 8 inch, 1280 x 800 8 inch, 1280 x 800

Dolby Atmos support Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) RAM 2GB 3GB 2GB 3GB CPU MediaTek MT8169A

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8169A

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8168

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8168

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G52 2EE MC2 Mali-G52 2EE MC2 Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Battery Up to 13 hours Up to 13 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C Charging time 5 hours (5W wired charger – included)

3 hours (9W wired charger, sold separately)

2.5 hours (15W wired charger – sold separately) 3 hours (9W wired charger – included)

2.5 hours (15W wired charger – sold separately)

3 hours (9W wireless charging dock – sold separately) 5 hours (5W wired) 4 hours (9W wired)

3 hours (15W wired charger, sold separately)

3 hours (10W wireless) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack WiFi WiFi 5 WiFi 5 WiFi 5 WiFi 5 Bluetooth BT 5.2 BT 5.2 5.0 5.0 Cameras 2MP front & rear 5MP rear

2MP front 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear Latest OS version Fire OS 8 Fire OS 8 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Dimensions 202 x 137 x 9.6mm 202 x 137 x 9.6mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm Weight 337 grams 342 grams 355 grams 355 grams Starting price (MSRP) $100 $120 $90 $110